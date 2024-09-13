�� Bayern Munich chiefs on Leroy Sané fitness and Jamal Musiala extension

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Leroy Sané will return to the squad this weekend.

Bayern face recently-promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday with the Bavarian side looking to make it three wins from three at the start of the campaign.

And Kompany has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Sané will return to the fold having recovered from groin surgery.

“Leroy will be back,” Kompany revealed.

“We have a lot of games and we need all of our players. Apart from the long-term injured players, everyone is fit. There’s a week with three games coming up and we are looking forward to it.”

Sporting director Christoph Freund also admitted his delight at having the Germany international back for selection.

“He played a really good first half of the season and had a lot of goal involvements. In the spring he was always struggling with injuries and pain. But he fought through it.

“He’s a real fighter. The nice thing now is that he is pain-free. We are happy that he is back and is really fit.”

Freund also revealed that tentative talks had begun with Jamal Musiala about a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

“There are always talks,” he said.

“We want to extend the contract. Both the president and Max Eberl have already said so. It’s our goal for him to stay with us long-term and help shape an era. Hopefully the talks will have a positive end. But there’s no time pressure.”