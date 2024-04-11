Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham LIVE!

West Ham are looking for another famous European night to remember as they take on Bayer Leverkusen this evening. The Hammers have enjoyed back-to-back deep runs on the continent over the last couple of years but face a daunting task in Germany in the first leg of their high-profile Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Bayer Leverkusen are absolutely flying under coveted head coach Xabi Alonso amid an incredible 41-match unbeaten run across all competitions that sees them on the verge of sealing their first-ever Bundesliga title in addition to reaching the German Cup final. They will go into this tie as strong favourites, though West Ham know how to pull off big results in Europe and will have seen their confidence boosted by a late Premier League win at Wolves over the weekend.

However, David Moyes’ hopes of an upset tonight have been hindered by the absence of star man Jarrod Bowen due to injury, with Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell brought into the starting lineup. Follow Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena!

Kick-off time: 8pm BST | BayArena

GOAL! Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 West Ham | Victor Boniface 91'

21:51 , George Flood

91 mins: Heartbreak for West Ham. That could well be the tie over.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 West Ham

21:50 , George Flood

88 mins: How have Leverkusen not scored again there?!

It’s absolute chaos inside the West Ham box, with an initial block from Aguerd and two more from Soucek - including one off the line.

Tah has two bites at it but scoops the rebound over the crossbar.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 West Ham

21:48 , George Flood

85 mins: West Ham have sent on Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson for Mavropanos and Kudus.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 West Ham

21:48 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 West Ham

21:47 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

That is a sickener. At the start of the night, a 1-0 defeat might have been a decent result but having come so close - and knowing they will miss Paqueta and Emerson next week - that feels such a huge goal in the tie.

GOAL! Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 West Ham | Jonas Hofmann 83'

21:45 , George Flood

83 mins: The late-goal specialists have another for their extensive collection!

It’s a sickener for West Ham as Zouma made a great initial block on Boniface following a corner, but the rebound is expertly volleyed through a crowd of bodies and in by substitute Hofmann.

Moyes’ men need to shake that off and quickly regain their focus. They cannot afford to concede another here under any circumstances.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:39 , George Flood

78 mins: More fine goalkeeping from Fabianski as he rushes out of his goal to thwart Hofmann.

He’s also equal to a long-range drive from Wirtz.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:38 , George Flood

74 mins: Another double change from Alonso.

Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann replace Schick and Adli.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:37 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:32 , George Flood

70 mins: Leverkusen are upping the tempo again and Fabianski makes his best save of the night so far - a fingertip stop at his front post to divert a clever Schick header over the crossbar after Coufal was beaten at the byline by Grimaldo.

Xhaka’s driven effort then looks to strike the arm of Mavropanos inside the box, but his penalty appeals are waved away.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:30 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:25 , George Flood

66 mins: Alonso makes a double change in a bid to end this frustrating stalemate.

Piero Hincapie and ex-Southampton and Burnley winger Nathan Tella are both on.

Off go Frimpong and Stanisic.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:24 , George Flood

64 mins: West Ham can’t make the most of a rare Ward-Prowse free-kick delivery into the box before Leverkusen come raring back forward.

Frimpong has looked good in this second half, but his low drive is easily dealt with by Fabianski.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:21 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

21:21 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:18 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

Another colleague - not the same one as mentioned earlier - suggested to me at half-time that Emerson may play in attack next week if Jarrod Bowen is not fit to return. Bang goes that plan.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:17 , George Flood

55 mins: Emerson catches Adli and joins Paqueta in the book.

Like his team-mate, the Italian will also now miss next week’s second leg.

Moyes’ options continue to dwindle.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:14 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

Leverkusen, you suspect, are going to have a decent go at getting Paqueta sent off in this second half and he cannot afford to bite.

For what it's worth, their own No10, Florian Wirtz, is also a booking away from missing next week.

Jonathan Tah's been linked with plenty of Premier League clubs in the last year or two. He's not doing himself a great deal of good with this audition, though.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:12 , George Flood

52 mins: Leverkusen force another corner and the fleet-footed Wirtz misses a prime opportunity to get in a clean shot at goal from inside the box.

He holds up his hands in apology to his team-mates.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:10 , George Flood

52 mins: West Ham are just starting to enjoy their best spell of possession in the game now.

Paqueta accidentally catches Bayern Munich loanee Stanisic with a stray arm.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:08 , George Flood

50 mins: The game quickly settles back into a familiar pattern, Leverkusen monopolising possession but finding it tough to break down this resilient West Ham rearguard.

The lively Wirtz tries to pick out Schick, but he is swarmed by white shirts and Fabianski gratefully collects.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:04 , George Flood

Back underway at BayArena, no changes from either manager just yet.

This is a huge 45 minutes ahead for West Ham.

Can they hold out and take an extremely creditable draw back to the London Stadium for next week’s second leg?

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

21:00 , George Flood

Just the 76 per cent possession and 18 attempts from Leverkusen in that first half.

As pointed out on TNT Sports, the patterns of play from the hosts border on the ridiculous at times.

The number of men they commit forward to attacks is quite something, absolutely flooding the box at all times with up to three centre-backs camped just outside.

Remarkable.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:58 , George Flood

37 mins: Signs of attacking life from West Ham at last, Antonio twice flicking the ball over the head of Tapsoba and showing great strength to see off both the centre-back and Xhaka.

He tries to pick out Paqueta in the middle but the ball is deflected away.

Here come the Hammers on the counter again, but Kudus’ delivery to the back post doesn’t reach its target.

There were potentially fouls on both Antonio and Emerson there, particularly Tah wrestling with the former.

No penalty given and VAR have cleared it. Moyes is furious on the touchline...

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:57 , George Flood

21 mins: Emerson and Paqueta with some heavy challenges out near the touchline, including a very silly and aggressive swipe from the Brazilian on Adli that earns him a deserved yellow card.

He will miss the second leg. VAR checking for a red, but it stays at a caution.

The last thing Moyes needed, particularly if Bowen isn’t back.

The tackle sparks a furious melee between both sets of players that is quickly defused.

Alonso is very angry, he feels that was a sending off. He might have a point...

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

Just about going to plan for West Ham so far.

They need to be braver on the ball and have needed some big Fabianski saves, but have defended the box well.

Antonio has the beating of Tah - forged two openings from nothing.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:49 , George Flood

Half-time

A low-key end to the first half as Leverkusen fail to create any further chances.

So far, so good for resilient and disciplined West Ham, who have ridden their luck at times but otherwise defended stoically against their dominant hosts.

Kudus’ chance on the counter early on was also arguably the best chance of the game so far.

The only negative for Moyes is that yellow card for Paqueta that will rule him out of next week’s home second leg.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:46 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

Michail Antonio needs to choose his moments.

He's West Ham's one outlet at the moment but we know he tends to tire beyond the hour mark.

Moyes has nothing like a weapon of similar profile on the bench.

(REUTERS)

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:44 , George Flood

40 mins: Chances for Grimaldo and Tapsoba but still West Ham stand firm.

They will be delighted to get in at half-time level.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:42 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

West Ham have to be braver on the ball. Tomas Soucek clips a panicked ball in behind to no one and Lucas Paqueta throws his arms at the sky in frustration.

Tah was all over Antonio as that ball came in. Not quite enough for a penalty but it shows the centre-back is worried having been beaten for pace and strength a couple of times.

If I told you that a striker West Ham paid £30million for less than two years ago had just opened the scoring you might assume they were in business. Unfortunately, it's Gianluca Scamacca for Atalanta at Anfield.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:38 , George Flood

34 mins: Fabianski is called into action again to save a low drive from Tapsoba.

The attempts are beginning to pile up for Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:36 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

A colleague who shall remain nameless has just asked whether West Ham are participating in a "sponsored Lose-The-Ball-Athon".

They've defended the edge of the box pretty well so far but they have to find a way of getting some respite.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:35 , George Flood

30 mins: That’s a great low fingertip save from Fabianski to divert wide a dangerous low effort from Schick.

Grimaldo also with an effort blocked. West Ham badly need an out ball here.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:31 , George Flood

28 mins: Determined West Ham have been keeping their defensive shape/discipline well and frustrating dominant Leverkusen, who are still seeing all of the ball but struggling to create clear-cut chances.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:28 , George Flood

23 mins: Paqueta needs to calm down here - he stands late on the foot of Wirtz and is already walking a very fine line with Portuguese referee Artur Manuel Soares Dias.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:27 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

David Moyes might have a decision to make here.

Lucas Paqueta's been booked already and is now surely on his last warning.

He's a bit of a hot head at times, he knows he's out of the second leg and now he's walking a tightrope on the night as well.

In fairness to Paqueta, this is the same referee that let him get away with about five yellow-card tackles in one half against England at Wembley last month.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:21 , George Flood

19 mins: Dominant Leverkusen are really upping the tempo and turning the screw now, with Fabianski at full stretch to tip wide a great strike from Alex Grimaldo.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:19 , George Flood

17 mins: Pass after pass after pass from Leverkusen, who continue to move the ball well at pace.

Palacios’ shot from inside the box is deflected behind by Ward-Prowse, with Tapsoba also seeing an effort blocked before Schick steers a header off target.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:18 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

When that shot was taken, every West Ham player was inside their own penalty area and the deepest Leverkusen defender was no more than ten yards outside the box. That's the battlefield.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:17 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:15 , George Flood

12 mins: Amine Adli has been the dangerman for Leverkusen early on tonight, looking a tricky customer inside the box as one effort is blocked and the other is parried by Fabianski.

West Ham need to get a hold on him.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

Big, big chance goes begging but big encouragement, too, for West Ham in the way Michail Antonio was so easily able to run away from Jonathan Tah. That has to be the outlet.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:12 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:12 , George Flood

9 mins: What a chance on the counter-attack for West Ham!

Antonio speeds down the left, runs at Tah and passes inside to Kudus, whose swept low effort is straight at Kovar.

That was a real opportunity.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:10 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

Lucas Paqueta shaped to take a quick throw-in there and straight away Aaron Cresswell was shouting at him and signalling to calm down.

The more West Ham can slow this game down, the better.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:08 , George Flood

6 mins: It’s all Leverkusen early on here, as you might expect.

Almost 80 per cent possession during the early stages as Stanisic’s shot is deflected into the arms of Fabianski via a cute flick from Schick.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:07 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

Within half a second of the ball dropping to Mohammed Kudus on the edge of his own box there were four or five Leverkusen players on him there.

Freiburg learned the hard way that once the Ghanaian is up and running, there's not much stopping him.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:06 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:05 , George Flood

2 mins: Vital early defending from Coufal as he bravely heads clear a deep Wirtz right-wing free-kick to the back post.

He stays down after a clash of heads, but is now back on his feet.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:04 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena

David Moyes did have the option of naming this exact XI but with Emerson playing on the left wing, which is where he finished at Wolves on Saturday.

Immediately, though, it's clear that he's very much on the left of a back-five.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 West Ham

20:03 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

20:02 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

Underway in Leverkusen!

Will West Ham challenge the hosts' incredible long unbeaten run?

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

19:58 , George Flood

Here come the teams in Leverkusen!

West Ham are all in white tonight.

Leverkusen donning those cracking black shirts with the red cross.

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia in Leverkusen

19:47 , George Flood

West Ham have played in some pretty hostile atmospheres in Europe over the last few years, including in Germany when they went to Frankfurt in the semi-finals a couple of years back.

Leverkusen isn't renowned as one of the more raucous grounds around but there's a steady atmosphere building.

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia in Leverkusen

19:43 , George Flood

It's been a common theme of West Ham's season that the loss of even a couple of key players suddenly leaves their squad looking paper thin and you can see that again tonight in terms of the makeup of the bench.

Seven academy graduates, only one of whom is an established senior player, plus a couple of centre-backs and two forwards who've been out of favour all season.

19:39 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia provides more pre-match thoughts from a noisy BayArena...

🗣️ "If West Ham can get back to London for the second leg with the tie still alive, they will consider that a decent result."@MalikOuzia_ is in position to preview tonight's Europa League showdown at BayArena



Alonso insists Leverkusen fully focused on West Ham as Bundesliga title awaits

19:36 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen could be forgiven for already having one eye on the weekend, when they will win their first Bundesliga title just by matching Bayern Munich’s result or indeed regardless if their rivals and Stuttgart both lose a day before they face Werder Bremen.

However, Xabi Alonso insists that his German champions-elect are fully focused on the task at hand tonight.

"We know what West Ham can do. They have experience in Europe, last season they were champions of the Conference League,” he said.

"We want to go further and starting tomorrow and then next week in London, we have to play to our own game. We are ready."

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia in Leverkusen

19:19 , George Flood

So it's as we expected from David Moyes in terms of his lineup, with the absences of Jarrod Bowen, Edson Alvarez and, to a lesser extent, Kalvin Phillips forcing his hand in the direction it may well have been tempted anyway.

The key thing will be how much Emerson and Vladimir Coufal are able to support the attack from out wide, given they're expected to be pinned back by Leverkusen's excellent wing-backs.

Bayer Leverkusen show seven changes from weekend win

19:12 , George Flood

There are seven changes in total for Leverkusen from their weekend win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, with only Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka, Alex Grimaldo and Florian Wirtz retaining their starting berths.

Matej Kovar replaces captain Lukas Hradecky in goal and there are returns for all of Josip Stanisic, Edmund Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Exequiel Palacios, Amine Adli and Patrik Schick.

Victor Boniface is a substitute again, while Nathan Tella also makes the bench following a knock and long-term injury absentee Arthur is in the squad for the first time since August.

(Getty Images)

Two West Ham changes as Cresswell and Antonio come in

19:04 , George Flood

So Jarrod Bowen’s absence means a return to the West Ham starting XI tonight for Michail Antonio, supported in attack by Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

The suspended Edson Alvarez is replaced by Aaron Cresswell, with David Moyes likely switching to a back-five/three to counter Leverkusen’s wing-back system.

Lukasz Fabianski likely would have started again in Europe anyway regardless of Alphonse Areola’s injury, while Kalvin Phillips is absent as expected with a hamstring issue.

It’s a very youthful-looking Hammers bench featuring several youngsters including goalkeeper Jacob Knightbridge, George Earthy, Lewis Orford and Kaelan Casey.

(Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen lineup

18:55 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen XI: Kovar, Stanisic, Tah, Tapsoba, Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo, Wirtz, Adli, Schick

Subs: Hradecky, Hincapie, Kossounou, Hofmann, Andrich, Iglesias, Arthur, Tella, Boniface, Puerta, Lomb

West Ham lineup

18:51 , George Flood

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Anang, Knightbridge, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Ings, Johnson, Cornet, Mubama, Earthy, Orford, Casey

18:42 , George Flood

Tonight’s stage on a balmy spring evening on the Rhine.

I daresay it will be a damn sight louder in an hour or so...

(Getty Images)

Moyes: West Ham can rise to challenge amid 'brilliant opportunity'

18:39 , George Flood

So how exactly does one solve a problem like this Bayer Leverkusen behemoth?

David Moyes said last night that he sees such a daunting task as a brilliant opportunity for West Ham rather than anything to be feared, drawing on their recent experience of toppling big teams on the continent.

"I see it as a great opportunity,” he said.

“We've had a good run in Europe and played a lot of good teams, and tomorrow we play another one.

"Hopefully we can rise to the challenge and perform well. Both teams have 11 players, so it's an even game at the start.

"We know Leverkusen are a very good team, but we believe in our abilities."

(AP)

Bayer Leverkusen eye trophy treble amid record-breaking run

18:30 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen’s frankly ridiculous 41-match unbeaten run across all competitions is comprised of 36 wins and only five draws.

They have not lost since the final day of last season in the Bundesliga at Bochum and could yet seal a trophy treble this term as they look to progress in the Europa League and also face second-tier Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final next month.

The icing on the cake for Leverkusen after a truly extraordinary, record-breaking season is that their highly-coveted manager will be going nowhere in the summer, with Xabi Alonso having already confirmed that he will be staying put for at least another season despite strong interest from two of his former clubs in Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

(AP)

Bayer Leverkusen on verge of sealing maiden Bundesliga title

18:21 , George Flood

West Ham would no doubt have liked the Bundesliga title race to be closer in an attempt to distract Bayer Leverkusen.

Instead, after their weekend win at Union Berlin was coupled by rivals Bayern Munich blowing a two-goal lead to lose at minnows Heidenheim, a first-ever championship is essentially guaranteed for Xabi Alonso’s men with six games to spare.

They now have a 16-point lead over Bayern - who had won 11 titles in a row - and need just three more points from here to seal glory.

Leverkusen host Werder Bremen on Sunday in between these two matches against West Ham and could well be celebrating their maiden Bundesliga title by the time they rock up at the London Stadium next week.

Bayer Leverkusen boost as fit-again Boniface pushes for start

18:06 , George Flood

While West Ham have received a crushing blow in terms of their attacking prowess, Bayer Leverkusen have received a major boost (minus the recent injury to Adam Hlozek) with their own.

Though Xabi Alonso’s runaway Bundesliga leaders have not skipped a beat without Victor Boniface over the last four months, his return to full fitness and a likely starting role is more very welcome news indeed.

The Nigerian had scored 16 goals and registered nine assists in only 25 appearances across all competitions before an adductor injury struck in December.

“He has been able to play against Union a little longer,” Alonso said of Boniface yesterday.

“He is one of those who could play from the beginning tomorrow. It is good for us that he is completely fit again.”

(Getty Images)

Moyes gives new update on Bowen injury blow

17:56 , George Flood

Jarrod Bowen’s absence is such a blow to West Ham.

He is their unquestioned attacking talisman and needs just one more goal to hit 20 across all competitions for the season, also registering eight assists.

An injury at this stage of the year as he battles for an England spot for Euro 2024 is far from ideal on a personal level, too.

"Jarrod isn't with us, he's twisted his knee and there's some sort of damage,” David Moyes said at last night’s pre-match press conference in Leverkusen.

"We can't give any dates of when he might be back, unfortunately.

"He's an England international and we know how important he is to our team, so he'll be a miss for sure.

“But we have good players who can come in, so we'll stay positive."

(Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham prediction

17:45 , George Flood

A draw would be a great result for the Hammers in this away first leg but Leverkusen appear to have a date with destiny.

Leverkusen to win, 1-0.

(Getty Images)

West Ham team news

17:42 , George Flood

As for West Ham, Jarrod Bowen was forced off in last weekend’s late 2-1 win at Wolves in the Premier League after sustaining a knee issue during a collision with Mario Lemina.

David Moyes initially sounded hopeful that the problem was not too serious, though he struck a less optimistic tone at last night’s pre-match press conference - raising fears that the England forward could miss both legs of this tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham are weakened further by the midfield absence of Edson Alvarez, who is suspended after his yellow card in the last-16 second-leg demolition of Freiburg.

Kalvin Phillips has also not travelled due to a hamstring complaint suffered in training on Tuesday, while first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is still missing with a groin strain.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Bayer Leverkusen team news

17:34 , George Flood

Bayer Leverkusen are not at full strength tonight, with Czech forward Adam Hlozek absent due to an ankle injury that saw him limp off during Saturday’s 1-0 win away at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Former Southampton and Burnley winger Nathan Tella is also doubtful with an issue sustained at the weekend.

Young wing-back Arthur could return to the squad after being sidelined since August, while striker Victor Boniface could start a game for Leverkusen for the first time since December after returning off the bench in Berlin following surgery on a groin injury that saw him miss the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

17:23 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live

17:16 , George Flood

West Ham face a daunting task tonight as they travel to Germany to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

The Hammers are without star man Jarrod Bowen as they look to cause an upset against Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga champions-elect and German cup finalists who are riding the wave of an incredible 41-match unbeaten run that has seen the Liverpool legend become arguably the hottest head coaching property in Europe.

However, after back-to-back memorable campaigns on the continent, last season’s Europa Conference League winners know better than most exactly what it takes to pull off a big result on this stage.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST and we’ll have all the match build-up, team news and live updates, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at BayArena.