Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Bayer Leverkusen have one foot in the Europa League final ahead of Thursday’s return game against Roma.

Xabi Alonso has already led the club to their first Bundesliga title and is presiding over a sensational unbeaten campaign.

A 2-0 semi-final first leg win away at Roma last week means they are just 90 minutes away from booking a trip to Dublin for the final later this month.

The Italian giants reached last year’s final of course but have a mountain to climb.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Thursday 9 May, 2024.

The BayArena in Leverkusen will host.

Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso could yet the Europa League trophy to his Bundesliga crown (AP)

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the Discovery+ app or website.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma team news

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface were rested for Leverkusen’s big win over Frankfurt on Sunday. All should return here.

Daniele De Rossi took Paulo Dybala off at half-time of the weekend draw against Juventus to preserve his fitness for the second leg. They have no other injury concerns.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction

It would be a major shock to see Leverkusen fall to defeat, particularly at home.

Leverkusen to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 2

Draws: 3

Roma wins: 1

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma latest odds

Bayer Leverkusen to win: 11/20

Draw: 3/1

Roma to win: 11/2

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.