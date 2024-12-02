Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI v Bayern Munich: Will Xabi Alonso spring a surprise?

Xabi Alonso could be ready to spring a surprise starting line-up when his Bayer Leverkusen side play Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Die Werkself overcame a resilient Union Berlin side at the weekend but under-performed for the most part, which could see the Spaniard deviate from his preferred 3-4-3 formation against Bayern Munich.

Although Patrik Schick is in excellent form with six goals in his last four games for Bayer, the Czech forward could find a place on the bench should Alonso adopt an approach that involves two false forwards, likely Nathan Tella and Florian Wirtz.

Nordi Mukiele made his return against Union and could come in from the start in a back four, with Aleix Garcia and Robert Andrich also dropping to the bench in place for Wirtz and Exequiel Palacios, with Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo operating in their usual position.

Alonso will also be without Amine Adli, Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann, neither of which are expected to play again in the calendar year.

Bayer Leverkusen likely line-up v Bayern Munich

Lukas Hradecky – Nordi Mukiele, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapié – Exequiel Palacios, Granit Xhaka – Jeremie Frimpong, Alex Grimaldo – Nathan Tella, Florian Wirtz. (kicker)

GGFN | Daniel Pinder