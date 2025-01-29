🚨 Bayer Leverkusen complete signing of Emi Buendía

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the loan signing of Argentine forward Emi Buendía from Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old is a former Real Madrid youth product, and joined Villa from Norwich City back in 2021.

After becoming a first-team mainstay in his first two seasons at the club, Buendía spent the 2023/24 campaign on the sidelines following an ACL tear in August.

¡Hola! Your phone is ringing... 😉📱 pic.twitter.com/GSs1jzd1FV — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 29, 2025

This season, boss Unai Emery has not started the attacker at all in the Premier League, paving the way for him to make the move to the Bundesliga.

📸 Carl Recine - 2025 Getty Images