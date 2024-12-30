Baumgart confirmed as new Union Berlin coach

1. FC Union Berlin have officially confirmed Steffen Baumgart as their new head coach.

The former Hamburger SV coach replaces Bo Svensson, who was recently relieved of his duties.

“We chose Steffen Baumgart because we are convinced that he is the right type of coach for us. His way of leading a team, developing players and challenging them was an important aspect of our decision. In addition, he has Bundesliga experience and knows Union inside out,” commented Union’s director of men’s professional football, Horst Heldt.

“He is a coach who doesn't need a long warm-up period and can quickly give a team a clear direction. I look forward to working with him and our newly formed coaching team and I am convinced that together we will be successful.”

Baumgart was most recently in charge of Hamburger SV, who sacked him in November.

The 52-year-old, who used to play for Union, commented:

‘I'm very much looking forward to returning to the Bundesliga and to Union. It's certainly an advantage to know the club and many people here well. We don't have much time to prepare and will work intensively with the players to be prepared for the tasks ahead of us. Union offer very good conditions to be successful, and I would like to make the best possible use of these together with the coaching staff, the support staff and the team.”