Battle 4 Atlantis 2024: Bracket, teams, schedule for college basketball tournament

Feast Week returns to the Caribbean for one of college basketball's most looked forward and prestigious early-season multi-team events.

And this year's field once again stacked and jam-packed with talent.

For the 13th consecutive season, eight of college basketball's top programs will travel down to Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in The Bahamas for the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. Headlining the field this year are No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 17 Arizona and No. 18 Indiana.

Gonzaga and Arizona have looked the part of national championship-caliber teams, even though the Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losses to No. 25 Wisconsin and No. 10 Duke. Led by Graham Ike and Khalif Battle, Gonzaga has the No. 1 adjusted offense on KenPom.

Then there are Mike Woodson's Hoosiers, who enter this season with a considerable amount of buzz surrounding their program after revamping themselves through the transfer portal in the offseason. Of the new additions to Indiana's roster perhaps none bigger was landing the No. 1 player in the portal former Arizona forward Oumar Ballo.

Teams like Oklahoma, Louisville, West Virginia, Providence and Davidson head down to The Bahamas looking to pick up an early signature win (or two) for their March Madness resume. After all, Quad 1 wins and a high NET ranking seem to be what separate teams that are on the bubble of making or missing out on the Field of 68 come Selection Sunday in March.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, including who is in the bracket, game schedule, TV schedule and streaming information and more:

When is the Battle 4 Atlantis 2024?

The men's Battle 4 Atlantis will start on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and run through Friday, Nov. 29 in The Bahamas. The Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal games will take place on Thanksgiving between the NFL Thanksgiving Day games while the championship game will take place at 5 p.m. ET on Friday.

Where is the Battle 4 Atlantis 2024?

You guessed it, Atlantis in The Bahamas. But to be specific, Battle 4 Atlantis will once again take place inside the Imperial Arena at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 teams

The Battle 4 Atlantis consists of eight teams, with six of the teams coming from the five major college basketball conferences: Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC and the Big East. The remaining two spots in the eight-team field are taken up by mid-major conference.

This year's Battle 4 Atlantis field consists of three teams that are ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Here's a full list of the teams that are competing in in the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis:

Louisville

Indiana

West Virginia

Gonzaga

Oklahoma

Providence

Davidson

Arizona

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 bracket

As alluded to above, the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis bracket is made up of three of the college basketball's current top 25 teams: No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 17 Arizona and No. 18 Indiana.

One of the more intriguing first-round matchups is the lid-lifter of the Battle 4 Atlantis between Louisville and Indiana, two of college basketball's storied programs. A fun matchup in that game will be Cardinals' guard Reyne Smith going up against Ballo inside the paint.

But one of the bigger storylines that college basketball fans might have their eyes set on is a potential head-to-head coaching matchup between Mark Few and Tommy Llyod if Gonzaga and Arizona meet up. Llyod was Few's right-hand man and top assistant during their time together in Spokane before becoming the head coach at Arizona following Gonzaga's Final Four run in 2021.

To view the complete schedule and bracket, click here.

Just 3 days 'til the #Battle4Atlantis men's basketball action kicks off on Paradise Island!



Game 1: Louisville vs. Indiana

Game 2: West Virginia vs. Gonzaga

Game 3: Oklahoma vs. Providence

Game 4: Davidson vs. Arizona



Tickets are on sale at the Imperial Arena box office 🏀 pic.twitter.com/NkFkm3VWO2 — Battle 4 Atlantis (@B4AOfficial) November 24, 2024

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 scores, schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game 1: Louisville 89, No. 15 Indiana 61

Game 2: West Virginia 86, No. 4 Gonzaga 78 (OT)

Game 3: Oklahoma 79, Providence 77

Game 4: No. 23 Arizona 104, Davidson 71

Thursday, Nov. 28

Game 5: Louisville 79, West Virginia 70

Game 6: No. 4 Gonzaga 89, No. 15 Indiana 73

Game 7: Oklahoma 82, No. 23 Arizona 77

Game 8: Providence vs. Davidson | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Friday, Nov. 29

Game 9 (seventh-place game): No. 15 Indiana vs. Loser of Game 8 | 11 a.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 10 (third-place game): West Virginia vs. No. 23 Arizona | 3 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 11 (championship game): Louisville vs. Oklahoma | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

Game 12 (fifth-place game): Gonzaga vs. Winner of Game 8 | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

How to watch Battle 4 Atlantis 2024? TV schedule, streaming info

TV channels: ESPN | ESPN2

Streaming options: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

The 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis will be broadcast nationally on both ESPN and ESPN2. Beth Mowins and Dave O'Brien will share the play-by-play duties on the broadcast with Debbie Antonelli and Jimmy Dykes serving as their analysts, respectively.

Streaming options for Battle 4 Atlantis include the ESPN app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials) and Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

