Baseball Legend Pete Rose Dead At 83

Controversial baseball player Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, according to a report by TMZ.

Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman, confirmed the news to TMZ but said the family “is asking for privacy at this time.”

In addition, ABC News confirmed Rose’s death with the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada, on Monday.

No cause of death was officially announced.

Rose, who played in the major leagues from 1963 to 1986, mostly for the Cincinnati Reds during their Big Red Machine era, was banned for gambling on the sport. He still holds records for hits, at 4,256, and games played (3,562).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related...