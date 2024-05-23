Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
34
17
.667
—
29
18
.617
3
26
24
.520
7 1/2
25
26
.490
9
22
26
.458
10 1/2
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
33
17
.660
—
32
19
.627
1 1/2
26
23
.531
6 1/2
23
26
.469
9 1/2
15
35
.300
18
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
27
23
.540
—
24
26
.480
3
22
28
.440
5
20
30
.400
7
20
30
.400
7
___
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
36
14
.720
—
28
18
.609
6
21
27
.438
14
New York
21
28
.429
14 1/2
17
34
.333
19 1/2
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
28
21
.571
—
Chicago
27
23
.540
1 1/2
23
26
.469
5
23
27
.460
5 1/2
20
29
.408
8
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
Los Angeles
33
18
.647
—
26
26
.500
7 1/2
24
26
.480
8 1/2
23
26
.469
9
15
32
.319
16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 10, Washington 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Colorado 4
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 11, Texas 4
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Thursday's Games
San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
