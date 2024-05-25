Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
36
17
.679
—
31
18
.633
3
26
25
.510
9
25
27
.481
10 1/2
23
27
.460
11 1/2
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
34
17
.667
—
33
19
.635
1 1/2
27
23
.540
6 1/2
24
27
.471
10
15
37
.288
19 1/2
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
27
25
.519
—
24
28
.462
3
23
28
.451
3 1/2
21
32
.396
6 1/2
20
31
.392
6 1/2
___
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
37
15
.712
—
29
19
.604
6
22
27
.449
13 1/2
New York
21
29
.420
15
18
34
.346
19
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
29
21
.580
—
Chicago
27
24
.529
2 1/2
23
26
.469
5 1/2
24
28
.462
6
21
30
.412
8 1/2
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
Los Angeles
33
20
.623
—
27
27
.500
6 1/2
26
26
.500
6 1/2
24
27
.471
8
17
33
.340
14 1/2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Sale 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-4), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 9-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 3-3), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
The Associated Press