Baseball Glance

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
All Times EDT

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

New York

37

17

.685

Baltimore

32

18

.640

3

Boston

26

26

.500

10

Tampa Bay

25

28

.472

11 1/2

Toronto

23

29

.442

13

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Cleveland

35

17

.673

Kansas City

34

19

.642

1 1/2

Minnesota

28

23

.549

6 1/2

Detroit

26

27

.491

9 1/2

Chicago

15

38

.283

20 1/2

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Seattle

27

26

.509

Texas

24

29

.453

3

Houston

23

29

.442

3 1/2

Oakland

22

32

.407

5 1/2

Los Angeles

20

32

.385

6 1/2

___

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Philadelphia

38

15

.717

Atlanta

29

20

.592

7

Washington

23

27

.460

13 1/2

New York

21

30

.412

16

Miami

18

35

.340

20

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Milwaukee

30

21

.588

Chicago

27

25

.519

3 1/2

St. Louis

24

26

.480

5 1/2

Pittsburgh

25

28

.472

6

Cincinnati

22

30

.423

8 1/2

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Los Angeles

33

21

.611

San Francisco

27

26

.509

5 1/2

San Diego

27

28

.491

6 1/2

Arizona

25

27

.481

7

Colorado

17

34

.333

14 1/2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1

Sunday's Games

Detroit 14, Toronto 11

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Milwaukee 6, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Miami 2

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-5) at Atlanta (Morton 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 5:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-6) at San Diego (King 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

The Associated Press

