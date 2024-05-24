Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
35
17
.673
—
29
18
.617
3 1/2
26
24
.520
8
25
26
.490
9 1/2
23
26
.469
10 1/2
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
33
17
.660
—
32
19
.627
1 1/2
26
23
.531
6 1/2
23
27
.460
10
15
35
.300
18
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
27
24
.529
—
24
27
.471
3
22
28
.440
4 1/2
21
31
.404
6 1/2
20
30
.400
6 1/2
___
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
37
14
.725
—
29
18
.617
6
Washington
21
27
.438
14 1/2
New York
21
28
.429
15
17
34
.333
20
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
28
21
.571
—
Chicago
27
24
.529
2
23
26
.469
5
23
28
.451
6
20
30
.400
8 1/2
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
Los Angeles
33
19
.635
—
27
26
.509
6 1/2
25
26
.490
7 1/2
24
26
.480
8
16
33
.327
15 1/2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 11, Texas 4
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings
Toronto 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 1-1), 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ureña 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 2-2) at Oakland (Stripling 1-8), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 0
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Friday's Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at Colorado (Blach 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
