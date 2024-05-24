Advertisement

Baseball Glance

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·4 min read

All Times EDT

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

New York

35

17

.673

Baltimore

29

18

.617

3 1/2

Boston

26

24

.520

8

Tampa Bay

25

26

.490

9 1/2

Toronto

23

26

.469

10 1/2

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Cleveland

33

17

.660

Kansas City

32

19

.627

1 1/2

Minnesota

26

23

.531

6 1/2

Detroit

23

27

.460

10

Chicago

15

35

.300

18

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Seattle

27

24

.529

Texas

24

27

.471

3

Houston

22

28

.440

4 1/2

Oakland

21

31

.404

6 1/2

Los Angeles

20

30

.400

6 1/2

___

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Philadelphia

37

14

.725

Atlanta

29

18

.617

6

Washington

21

27

.438

14 1/2

New York

21

28

.429

15

Miami

17

34

.333

20

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Milwaukee

28

21

.571

Chicago

27

24

.529

2

St. Louis

23

26

.469

5

Pittsburgh

23

28

.451

6

Cincinnati

20

30

.400

8 1/2

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Los Angeles

33

19

.635

San Diego

27

26

.509

6 1/2

San Francisco

25

26

.490

7 1/2

Arizona

24

26

.480

8

Colorado

16

33

.327

15 1/2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 1-1), 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-2) at Oakland (Stripling 1-8), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Miami 1, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at Colorado (Blach 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

The Associated Press

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement