Baseball Expanded Glance

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·5 min read

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

New York

34

17

.667

8-2

W-1

17-8

17-9

Baltimore

29

18

.617

3

+4

4-6

L-3

17-10

12-8

Boston

26

24

.520

7 1/2

1/2

5-5

W-4

10-13

16-11

Tampa Bay

25

26

.490

9

2

5-5

L-4

14-15

11-11

Toronto

22

26

.458

10 1/2

3 1/2

5-5

W-1

12-12

10-14

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Cleveland

33

17

.660

9-1

W-6

18-6

15-11

Kansas City

32

19

.627

1 1/2

+5

8-2

W-6

21-8

11-11

Minnesota

26

23

.531

6 1/2

3-7

W-2

11-11

15-12

Detroit

23

26

.469

9 1/2

3

3-7

L-4

10-13

13-13

Chicago

15

35

.300

18

11 1/2

3-7

L-1

10-14

5-21

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Seattle

27

23

.540

6-4

L-1

15-10

12-13

Texas

24

26

.480

3

2 1/2

2-8

L-3

12-13

12-13

Houston

22

28

.440

5

4 1/2

7-3

L-1

14-15

8-13

Los Angeles

20

30

.400

7

6 1/2

5-5

W-1

6-16

14-14

Oakland

20

30

.400

7

6 1/2

2-8

W-1

11-13

9-17

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Philadelphia

36

14

.720

8-2

W-5

21-8

15-6

Atlanta

28

18

.609

6

+5

4-6

W-1

16-8

12-10

Washington

21

27

.438

14

3

2-8

L-2

8-12

13-15

New York

21

28

.429

14 1/2

3 1/2

2-8

L-3

10-14

11-14

Miami

17

34

.333

19 1/2

8 1/2

7-3

W-1

10-19

7-15

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Milwaukee

28

21

.571

4-6

L-1

12-9

16-12

Chicago

27

23

.540

1 1/2

+2

4-6

L-1

15-10

12-13

St. Louis

23

26

.469

5

1 1/2

8-2

W-3

11-12

12-14

Pittsburgh

23

27

.460

5 1/2

2

5-5

L-1

10-13

13-14

Cincinnati

20

29

.408

8

4 1/2

3-7

L-1

10-14

10-15

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Los Angeles

33

18

.647

6-4

L-1

19-10

14-8

San Diego

26

26

.500

7 1/2

5-5

W-1

10-16

16-10

San Francisco

24

26

.480

8 1/2

1

7-3

W-1

15-10

9-16

Arizona

23

26

.469

9

1 1/2

5-5

W-1

12-13

11-13

Colorado

15

32

.319

16

8 1/2

6-4

L-4

9-12

6-20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 10, Washington 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Colorado 4

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 0

Minnesota 10, Washington 0

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Miami 1, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

The Associated Press

