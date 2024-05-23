Baseball Expanded Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
34
17
.667
—
—
8-2
W-1
17-8
17-9
29
18
.617
3
+4
4-6
L-3
17-10
12-8
26
24
.520
7 1/2
1/2
5-5
W-4
10-13
16-11
25
26
.490
9
2
5-5
L-4
14-15
11-11
22
26
.458
10 1/2
3 1/2
5-5
W-1
12-12
10-14
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
33
17
.660
—
—
9-1
W-6
18-6
15-11
32
19
.627
1 1/2
+5
8-2
W-6
21-8
11-11
26
23
.531
6 1/2
—
3-7
W-2
11-11
15-12
23
26
.469
9 1/2
3
3-7
L-4
10-13
13-13
15
35
.300
18
11 1/2
3-7
L-1
10-14
5-21
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
27
23
.540
—
—
6-4
L-1
15-10
12-13
24
26
.480
3
2 1/2
2-8
L-3
12-13
12-13
22
28
.440
5
4 1/2
7-3
L-1
14-15
8-13
20
30
.400
7
6 1/2
5-5
W-1
6-16
14-14
20
30
.400
7
6 1/2
2-8
W-1
11-13
9-17
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
36
14
.720
—
—
8-2
W-5
21-8
15-6
28
18
.609
6
+5
4-6
W-1
16-8
12-10
21
27
.438
14
3
2-8
L-2
8-12
13-15
New York
21
28
.429
14 1/2
3 1/2
2-8
L-3
10-14
11-14
17
34
.333
19 1/2
8 1/2
7-3
W-1
10-19
7-15
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
28
21
.571
—
—
4-6
L-1
12-9
16-12
Chicago
27
23
.540
1 1/2
+2
4-6
L-1
15-10
12-13
23
26
.469
5
1 1/2
8-2
W-3
11-12
12-14
23
27
.460
5 1/2
2
5-5
L-1
10-13
13-14
20
29
.408
8
4 1/2
3-7
L-1
10-14
10-15
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Los Angeles
33
18
.647
—
—
6-4
L-1
19-10
14-8
26
26
.500
7 1/2
—
5-5
W-1
10-16
16-10
24
26
.480
8 1/2
1
7-3
W-1
15-10
9-16
23
26
.469
9
1 1/2
5-5
W-1
12-13
11-13
15
32
.319
16
8 1/2
6-4
L-4
9-12
6-20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 10, Washington 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Colorado 4
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 11, Texas 4
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 0
Minnesota 10, Washington 0
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 11, Texas 4
Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
