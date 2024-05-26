Baseball Expanded Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
37
17
.685
—
—
8-2
W-4
18-8
19-9
32
18
.640
3
+4 1/2
6-4
W-3
17-10
15-8
26
26
.500
10
2 1/2
4-6
L-2
10-15
16-11
25
28
.472
11 1/2
4
4-6
L-6
14-17
11-11
23
29
.442
13
5 1/2
4-6
L-3
12-12
11-17
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
35
17
.673
—
—
9-1
W-8
18-6
17-11
34
19
.642
1 1/2
+5
9-1
W-8
21-8
13-11
28
23
.549
6 1/2
—
4-6
W-4
13-11
15-12
26
27
.491
9 1/2
3
5-5
W-3
13-14
13-13
15
38
.283
20 1/2
14
2-8
L-4
10-17
5-21
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
27
26
.509
—
—
4-6
L-4
15-10
12-16
24
29
.453
3
5
2-8
L-6
12-13
12-16
23
29
.442
3 1/2
5 1/2
6-4
L-1
14-15
9-14
22
32
.407
5 1/2
7 1/2
3-7
W-1
13-15
9-17
20
32
.385
6 1/2
8 1/2
5-5
L-2
6-18
14-14
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
38
15
.717
—
—
8-2
W-1
22-8
16-7
29
20
.592
7
+4
3-7
L-2
16-8
13-12
Washington
23
27
.460
13 1/2
2 1/2
3-7
W-2
10-12
13-15
New York
21
30
.412
16
5
2-8
L-5
10-16
11-14
18
35
.340
20
9
7-3
L-1
10-19
8-16
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
30
21
.588
—
—
6-4
W-2
12-9
18-12
Chicago
27
25
.519
3 1/2
+1/2
3-7
L-3
15-11
12-14
24
26
.480
5 1/2
1 1/2
8-2
W-4
12-12
12-14
25
28
.472
6
2
6-4
W-2
12-14
13-14
22
30
.423
8 1/2
4 1/2
4-6
W-2
12-15
10-15
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Los Angeles
33
21
.611
—
—
4-6
L-4
19-11
14-10
27
26
.509
5 1/2
—
8-2
W-4
15-10
12-16
27
28
.491
6 1/2
1
5-5
L-2
10-18
17-10
25
27
.481
7
1 1/2
5-5
W-1
13-14
12-13
17
34
.333
14 1/2
9
4-6
L-1
10-13
7-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Sunday's Games
Detroit 14, Toronto 11
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, Miami 2
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-5) at Atlanta (Morton 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 5:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-6) at San Diego (King 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
The Associated Press