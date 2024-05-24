Advertisement

Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

New York

35

17

.673

8-2

W-2

18-8

17-9

Baltimore

29

18

.617

3 1/2

+4

4-6

L-3

17-10

12-8

Boston

26

24

.520

8

1/2

5-5

W-4

10-13

16-11

Tampa Bay

25

26

.490

9 1/2

2

5-5

L-4

14-15

11-11

Toronto

23

26

.469

10 1/2

3

5-5

W-2

12-12

11-14

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Cleveland

33

17

.660

9-1

W-6

18-6

15-11

Kansas City

32

19

.627

1 1/2

+5

8-2

W-6

21-8

11-11

Minnesota

26

23

.531

6 1/2

3-7

W-2

11-11

15-12

Detroit

23

27

.460

10

3 1/2

3-7

L-5

10-14

13-13

Chicago

15

35

.300

18

11 1/2

3-7

L-1

10-14

5-21

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Seattle

27

24

.529

5-5

L-2

15-10

12-14

Texas

24

27

.471

3

3

2-8

L-4

12-13

12-14

Houston

22

28

.440

4 1/2

4 1/2

7-3

L-1

14-15

8-13

Oakland

21

31

.404

6 1/2

6 1/2

2-8

W-1

12-14

9-17

Los Angeles

20

30

.400

6 1/2

6 1/2

5-5

W-1

6-16

14-14

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Philadelphia

37

14

.725

9-1

W-6

22-8

15-6

Atlanta

29

18

.617

6

+5

5-5

W-2

16-8

13-10

Washington

21

27

.438

14 1/2

3 1/2

2-8

L-2

8-12

13-15

New York

21

28

.429

15

4

2-8

L-3

10-14

11-14

Miami

17

34

.333

20

9

7-3

W-1

10-19

7-15

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Milwaukee

28

21

.571

4-6

L-1

12-9

16-12

Chicago

27

24

.529

2

+1

3-7

L-2

15-11

12-13

St. Louis

23

26

.469

5

2

8-2

W-3

11-12

12-14

Pittsburgh

23

28

.451

6

3

5-5

L-2

10-14

13-14

Cincinnati

20

30

.400

8 1/2

5 1/2

3-7

L-2

10-15

10-15

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Los Angeles

33

19

.635

6-4

L-2

19-11

14-8

San Diego

27

26

.509

6 1/2

5-5

W-2

10-16

17-10

San Francisco

25

26

.490

7 1/2

1

7-3

W-2

15-10

10-16

Arizona

24

26

.480

8

1 1/2

6-4

W-2

12-13

12-13

Colorado

16

33

.327

15 1/2

9

5-5

L-1

9-12

7-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 1-1), 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-2) at Oakland (Stripling 1-8), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Miami 1, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at Colorado (Blach 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

The Associated Press

