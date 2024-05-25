Baseball Expanded Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
36
17
.679
—
—
8-2
W-3
18-8
18-9
31
18
.633
3
+4 1/2
5-5
W-2
17-10
14-8
26
25
.510
9
1 1/2
5-5
L-1
10-14
16-11
25
27
.481
10 1/2
3
4-6
L-5
14-16
11-11
23
27
.460
11 1/2
4
5-5
L-1
12-12
11-15
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
34
17
.667
—
—
9-1
W-7
18-6
16-11
Kansas City
33
19
.635
1 1/2
+5
8-2
W-7
21-8
12-11
27
23
.540
6 1/2
—
3-7
W-3
12-11
15-12
24
27
.471
10
3 1/2
3-7
W-1
11-14
13-13
15
37
.288
19 1/2
13
3-7
L-3
10-16
5-21
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
27
25
.519
—
—
4-6
L-3
15-10
12-15
24
28
.462
3
4
2-8
L-5
12-13
12-15
23
28
.451
3 1/2
4 1/2
7-3
W-1
14-15
9-13
21
32
.396
6 1/2
7 1/2
2-8
L-1
12-15
9-17
20
31
.392
6 1/2
7 1/2
5-5
L-1
6-17
14-14
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
37
15
.712
—
—
8-2
L-1
22-8
15-7
29
19
.604
6
+5
4-6
L-1
16-8
13-11
Washington
22
27
.449
13 1/2
2 1/2
3-7
W-1
9-12
13-15
New York
21
29
.420
15
4
2-8
L-4
10-15
11-14
18
34
.346
19
8
7-3
W-2
10-19
8-15
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
29
21
.580
—
—
5-5
W-1
12-9
17-12
Chicago
27
24
.529
2 1/2
+1 1/2
3-7
L-2
15-11
12-13
23
26
.469
5 1/2
1 1/2
8-2
W-3
11-12
12-14
24
28
.462
6
2
5-5
W-1
11-14
13-14
21
30
.412
8 1/2
4 1/2
4-6
W-1
11-15
10-15
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Los Angeles
33
20
.623
—
—
5-5
L-3
19-11
14-9
27
27
.500
6 1/2
—
5-5
L-1
10-17
17-10
26
26
.500
6 1/2
—
7-3
W-3
15-10
11-16
24
27
.471
8
1 1/2
5-5
L-1
12-14
12-13
17
33
.340
14 1/2
8
5-5
W-1
10-12
7-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Sale 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-4), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 9-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 3-3), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
