Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

New York

36

17

.679

8-2

W-3

18-8

18-9

Baltimore

31

18

.633

3

+4 1/2

5-5

W-2

17-10

14-8

Boston

26

25

.510

9

1 1/2

5-5

L-1

10-14

16-11

Tampa Bay

25

27

.481

10 1/2

3

4-6

L-5

14-16

11-11

Toronto

23

27

.460

11 1/2

4

5-5

L-1

12-12

11-15

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Cleveland

34

17

.667

9-1

W-7

18-6

16-11

Kansas City

33

19

.635

1 1/2

+5

8-2

W-7

21-8

12-11

Minnesota

27

23

.540

6 1/2

3-7

W-3

12-11

15-12

Detroit

24

27

.471

10

3 1/2

3-7

W-1

11-14

13-13

Chicago

15

37

.288

19 1/2

13

3-7

L-3

10-16

5-21

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Seattle

27

25

.519

4-6

L-3

15-10

12-15

Texas

24

28

.462

3

4

2-8

L-5

12-13

12-15

Houston

23

28

.451

3 1/2

4 1/2

7-3

W-1

14-15

9-13

Oakland

21

32

.396

6 1/2

7 1/2

2-8

L-1

12-15

9-17

Los Angeles

20

31

.392

6 1/2

7 1/2

5-5

L-1

6-17

14-14

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Philadelphia

37

15

.712

8-2

L-1

22-8

15-7

Atlanta

29

19

.604

6

+5

4-6

L-1

16-8

13-11

Washington

22

27

.449

13 1/2

2 1/2

3-7

W-1

9-12

13-15

New York

21

29

.420

15

4

2-8

L-4

10-15

11-14

Miami

18

34

.346

19

8

7-3

W-2

10-19

8-15

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Milwaukee

29

21

.580

5-5

W-1

12-9

17-12

Chicago

27

24

.529

2 1/2

+1 1/2

3-7

L-2

15-11

12-13

St. Louis

23

26

.469

5 1/2

1 1/2

8-2

W-3

11-12

12-14

Pittsburgh

24

28

.462

6

2

5-5

W-1

11-14

13-14

Cincinnati

21

30

.412

8 1/2

4 1/2

4-6

W-1

11-15

10-15

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away

Los Angeles

33

20

.623

5-5

L-3

19-11

14-9

San Diego

27

27

.500

6 1/2

5-5

L-1

10-17

17-10

San Francisco

26

26

.500

6 1/2

7-3

W-3

15-10

11-16

Arizona

24

27

.471

8

1 1/2

5-5

L-1

12-14

12-13

Colorado

17

33

.340

14 1/2

8

5-5

W-1

10-12

7-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Washington 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Boston 2

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0

Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Washington 6, Seattle 1

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 7, Boston 2

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Sale 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 3-3), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

