Barron and Tessa Hilton Celebrate Their First Easter as a Family of Five: 'All My Chickadees'

The family enjoyed a beautiful Easter just weeks after welcoming baby Apollo

Tessa Hilton/Instagram Tessa Hilton and son Apollo (L), Barron Hilton with Milou and Caspian (R)

Tessa Hilton is loving her first Easter as a mom of three!

The Hilton Hilton co-founder, 30, and husband Barron Hilton enjoyed the holiday, the very first for their baby boy, 3-week-old Apollo Winter.

The pair could be seen soaking up the moment with their newborn and their older kids, son Caspian Barron, 18 months, and daughter Milou Alizée, who celebrated her fourth birthday three days after becoming a big sister for the second time.



"Easter festivities with all my chickadees 🐣🐰🐣," she captioned the carousel of festive photos shared on Instagram Tuesday.



Earlier this month, PEOPLE spoke with Tessa's sister-in-law, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, about how she's cherishing this time of growth in her family, which has given her a new and exciting way of bonding with her siblings.

"It's so funny because I just got off the phone with my brother, who has a days-old baby at home," she shared. "We're constantly asking each other for advice—on diapers, baby carriers, baby classes. It's a whole different ball game."

Tessa and Barron met in St. Bart's in 2016 and tied the knot there two years later.

In September, Tessa shared a pair of family beach photos on Instagram, revealing her bump and their exciting baby news.

"Our third little angel is on its way!! 👼🏼🍼🤰🏼💙," she captioned the shot.



