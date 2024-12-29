Barrett scores 20, Saint Mary's defeats Pacific 70-60

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett had 20 points in Saint Mary's 70-60 win over Pacific on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Barrett had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Gaels (11-3). Jordan Ross scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Mitchell Saxen shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (5-10) were led by Elias Ralph, who recorded 20 points. Elijah Fisher added 17 points and eight rebounds for Pacific. Lamar Washington finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The loss was the Tigers' sixth in a row.

Saint Mary's took the lead with 15:57 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Barrett led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-17 at the break. Saint Mary's was outscored by Pacific in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Barrett led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

