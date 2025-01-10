Baroni: ‘Lazio gave everything’ in difficult situation down to 10

Marco Baroni insists Lazio ‘gave everything’ in the 1-1 draw with Como when going down to 10 men amid an injury crisis. ‘The squad reacted and that’s the most important thing.’

The evening had started well for the Biancocelesti in their first match since the Derby della Capitale defeat to Roma, as they survived a few Como scares and took the lead through Boulaye Dia’s left-foot curler.

However, it all fell apart when first Luca Pellegrini risked a second yellow card, then Loum Tchaouna did receive two bookings in the space of a minute, reducing Lazio to 10 men.

Patrick Cutrone was left unmarked for a diving header on the Gabriel Strefezza cross at the back post to secure the 1-1 result.

Baroni happy with Lazio effort

epa11817409 Boulaye Dia of Lazio (R) scores the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Como 1907, in Rome, Italy, 10 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

“The team gave everything it had. We need to keep going along our journey, I have full faith in these lads because they always react to negative situations. We know it is a difficult scenario at the moment, we are missing a lot of players, but the squad reacted and that is the most important thing,” Baroni told DAZN.

Baroni had very limited options this evening, because Taty Castellanos, Mattia Zaccagni and Mario Gila were suspended, plus Pedro, Matias Vecino and Patric injured, while Nuno Tavares and Tijjani Noslin were only fit for the bench.

“I admired the character of the squad, that remained solid and focused. Clearly, the red card penalised us too, but right now I feel more confident that the team stays concentrated and gives its all.

“We must continue working, get back some of those players who have been so important up until now and try to further raise the performance level.”

Dia had not scored for two months and was used as a centre-forward this evening to fill in for Castellanos.

“I always considered Dia a first choice, but he had an injury on international duty and had a virus too that made training more difficult for him, so a slight dip in form was to be expected. He can play as a centre-forward or as a support striker behind Taty, he can drop deep and get the ball, but also showed today his eye for goal,” continued Baroni.

“It’s just a pity we didn’t take all three points home.”

Lazio had nonetheless hoped for better this evening, after a light show celebrating the club’s 125th anniversary, as they have five points from five Serie A rounds.

“We need to recover our energy and now there is a long week, I hope to get Pedro and Noslin back to full fitness, plus those players who had been suspended. We’ve got to keep going and continue building with this attitude.

“A club turning 125 is a prestigious and historic event, we are happy to be part of this marvellous club and to be with these extraordinary fans,” concluded Baroni.