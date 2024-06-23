Barnabas Varga to undergo operation but in stable condition after sickening injury in Hungary's Euro 2024 win

Hungary have confirmed striker Barnabas Varga requires surgery but is in a stable condition in hospital following a sickening collision in Sunday’s Euro 2024 win over Scotland.

The 29-year-old striker competed for an aerial ball at a free-kick 68 minutes into the Group A game, but suffered a clash with goalkeeper Angus Gunn as he looked to punch the ball clear.

Hungary players were immediately concerned by Varga’s state as he was left lying prone on the ground.

Medics quickly ran on to begin treatment and a protective screen around the player was improvised with blankets.

Teammates were visibly distressed by the incident with captain Dominik Szoboszlai in tears before Varga was taken off on a stretcher following eight minutes of treatment.

It was confirmed shortly after the final whistle that the Ferencvaros forward had been transferred to hospital in Stuttgart, and that he was in a stable condition and conscious.

“Barnabas Varga's condition is stable,” read a statement.

“The player is currently in hospital in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any update about his status.”

Hungary coach Marco Rossi then announced post-match that Varga will undergo an operation on a facial fracture which will rule him out of the rest of the Euros.

“His life is not in danger,” the Italian added.

Kevin Csoboth came off the bench to score Hungary’s winner in the 100th minute with the delay contributing to 10 minutes of stoppage time. In celebration, he held up a shirt bearing Varga’s name and the team posed with it after the 1-0 win helped their bid to reach the last-16.

Midfielder Callum Styles said post-match: “That gave us that extra bit, obviously we don't ever want to see that on a football pitch but thankfully he's conscious now. Hopefully we do it all for him.”