Barkley scores 3 TDs as Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in Brazil. Packers' Love injured in final minute

SAO PAULO (AP) — Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns in his debut for Philadelphia, leading the Eagles past the Green Bay Packers 34-29 on Friday night in the first NFL game in South America.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love limped off the field with assistance after getting injured with 6 seconds left. Backup Malik Willis was sacked by Zack Baun on the final play of the game, preventing him from launching a Hail Mary from the Philadelphia 47.

Barkley rushed for 109 yards and scored on an 18-yard catch and runs of 11 and 2 yards. Barkley spent six seasons with the New York Giants before Philadelphia signed him to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

He became the first player to score three touchdowns in his Eagles debut since Terrell Owens in 2004.

Jalen Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles. A.J. Brown caught five passes for 119 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.

Green Bay’s Jayden Reed scored on a 33-yard jet sweep and a 70-yard reception, which was the longest touchdown completion of Love’s career. Reed caught Love’s pass inside Philadelphia’s 40 and made a move at around the 30 that sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson sprawling.

Reed became the first player to have a touchdown catch of 30-plus yards and a touchdown run of 30-plus yards in a season opener since Hall of Famer Jim Brown did it for the Cleveland Browns against Washington in 1963.

Reed also had an apparent 38-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive get wiped out because both teams had 12 men on the field. He finished with four catches for 138 yards.

Love went 17 of 34 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

___

Megargee reported from Wisconsin.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Steve Megargee And Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press