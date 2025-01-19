Barkley runs for 78 and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles beat Rams 28-22 to head to NFC title game

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) sits in the snow as he celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed through the snow for touchdown runs of 78 and 62 yards and finished with 205 yards rushing, Jalen Hurts had a 44-yard scoring run and the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the turnover-happy Los Angeles Rams 28-22 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Barkley ran for a 62-yard score in the first half and stretched the lead in the fourth when he blew through a hole and ran untouched 78 yards for the touchdown. Barkley smacked his helmet with his hand on his final snowy steps and flapped his arms once he hit the end zone.

Barkley slid into the snow — Slide, Eagles, Slide! — in the late-game celebration.

These Philly Snow Birds had cause for celebration -- they will host the NFC championship game Sunday against Washington, after the Commanders upset No. 1 seed Detroit on Saturday.

The Rams gave them a scare — caused in large part by two missed extra points from Philadelphia's Jake Elliott.

Matthew Stafford kept the Rams in the game with a 4-yard TD pass to Colby Parkinson that made it 28-22. The Rams got the ball back with two minutes left and Stafford completed consecutive passes of 11 and 37 yards to move the ball into Eagles’ territory.

But Stafford was sacked by Jalen Carter on third down and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to end the threat.

The Eagles are set to host the NFC championship game for the fifth time since Lincoln Financial Field opened in 2003.

