Barcelona yet to submit formal bid for star winger despite recent meetings

Barcelona’s interest in Marcus Rashford has been clear, but the club has yet to make a formal offer to Manchester United for the forward, as revealed by a report from SPORT.

While Barcelona are eager to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, they are cautious about making an official approach until they can offload some players to make room for Rashford’s arrival.

The club is working hard this week to create the necessary salary space to accommodate a new signing, with Rashford being the top target.

Barcelona’s management has communicated their intent to the player’s representatives, but the deal is unlikely to happen until the final hours of the transfer window.

The club has already prepared a maximum proposal for Rashford’s loan, but they are holding off on submitting it to Manchester United until they are certain they can register him in time.

The key factor now is whether they can make room for him financially.

Barcelona are clear about Rashford

So far, Rashford is the only option Barcelona have pursued in this transfer window to bolster their attack.

Marcus Rashford is willing to join Barcelona. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The player himself has shown willingness to join the club, even suggesting that he would be open to making a financial effort to help facilitate the move.

Barcelona have already outlined the financial terms they are prepared to meet for the remainder of the season, with Manchester United expected to cover the rest of the cost, or the player may contribute from his own pocket.

A recent meeting in Lisbon between Barcelona and Rashford’s representatives confirmed the club’s interest in the English forward and reaffirmed that he would wait until the last day of the transfer window for a potential move.

However, Barcelona’s sporting department did not make any promises, as everything hinges on whether they can offload a player before the deadline.

They did assure that they will continue working on the deal, as the transfer market is expected to intensify in the coming days, with anything possible until the final moments.

Manchester United are aware that they will likely need to contribute to his salary, but their leverage is decreasing as the days go by, which plays into Barcelona’s hands.