Barcelona yet to make a move for free-agent midfielder; Premier League, Serie A clubs keen

With the number of injuries that FC Barcelona have suffered in their midfield department in recent weeks, there has been talk of a move for Adrien Rabiot, who is still a free agent.

Indeed, the French midfielder has still not signed for any club after his contract with Juventus expired on June 30 and Barcelona are open to the possibility of recruiting him as an off-window wildcard signing.

Many clubs keen

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, a number of other clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are also interested in signing Adrien Rabiot and Barcelona are very much aware of the situation.

Teams like AC Milan, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Galatasaray, and Al Nassr have already sounded him out.

But as per the report, the 29-year-old has received only one offer from the Premier League and one from Serie A, while Barça are yet to make a move for him.

Rabiot is still a free agent. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As things stand, Rabiot has not made any decision although a move to Saudi Arabia has been pretty much ruled out.

Can Barcelona sign Rabiot?

Rabiot is a player that Barcelona have long admired and tried to sign when he left PSG a few years ago as a free agent.

There have been constant links with the French international ever since, although nothing has ever come of it.

The Catalans were believed to have been offered Rabiot’s services this past summer but the club’s Financial Fair Play situation meant that a move was not possible.

However, should they close the Nike deal and find an investor for Barça Vision in the coming days, a move for Rabiot could become feasible.

But, another problem is that his economic demands are very high – both in terms of salary and signing bonus, which could become a hurdle.