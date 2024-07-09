Barcelona wonderkid posts cryptic message on Instagram

FC Barcelona is still working on some major transfers, and bombshells continue to drop. The Catalan club, at the beginning of the transfer window, was reportedly interested in signing a few key targets. Now, however, Barcelona have made some major progress in terms of the players they wish to follow.

For instance, the case of Nico Williams being linked to Barcelona has reached an extreme point. Previously, the 21-year-old Athletic Club star was simply linked to Barcelona through regular reports and rumors, but that transfer saga has reached a new extreme recently.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly confirmed his liking towards the Athletic Club winger and even stated that Barça could afford the player. This has sparked an entirely new level of excitement over the possible arrival of Nico Williams, but the fans may not be the only participants.

In his latest Instagram story, 16-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has posted a cryptic message with a quote that sounds almost too close to something of a victory lap, and everyone has been left guessing as to what the message even means:

“Move in silence, only speak when it’s time to say checkmate.”

This cryptic message, complimented by a picture of a chess board, could be directed towards many things. The main suspicion seems to be that it could be referring to the transfer saga of Nico Williams and how it may have reached its final phase in the player signing for Barcelona.

Such a meaning could make sense given how close Yamal and Nico Williams are. The young winger has already stated publicly that he would like to play with his Spanish teammate at Barça and he may have just acted as the perfect agent for Barcelona if the 21-year-old Athletic Club winger eventually ends up signing after all.

However, there is also the possibility of Yamal possibly referring to the clash against France that Spain are now set to take part in. The European Championship semi-finals are now here and several Barcelona players are set to collide in the all-important semi-final between La Roja and Les Bleus.

Perhaps Yamal’s message could be directed towards Spain’s campaign in the Euros, but for right now, there is simply too much excitement over Nico Williams that it becomes hard to possibly link it to anything else. Whatever the case may be, both the Euros and the potential future of Nico Williams at Barcelona will find their conclusion sooner rather than later.