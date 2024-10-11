Barcelona to welcome back 3 injured players for Sevilla clash

La Liga giants Barcelona are expected to welcome back a trio of leading midfield figures for the club’s post-international break return to action.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Friday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

Hansi Flick’s squad is of course spread across the globe at present, as part of the October international break.

Upon reconvening next week, though, Barcelona’s stars will quickly set about preparing for a La Liga meeting with Sevilla, on October 20th.

And, as alluded to above, in efforts to make it nine wins from ten to open the club’s domestic campaign, the Blaugrana could well be boosted by the presence of three returning players.

As per a report from Diario Sport, all of Dani Olmo, Fermín López and, significantly, long-term absentee Gavi, are expected to be passed fit to take their respective places in Hansi Flick’s squad to face Sevilla.

Conor Laird – GSFN