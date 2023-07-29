Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE! El Clasico friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE!

Tonight sees a huge Clasico clash held in the United States as supporters in Texas are treated to the latest chapter in the famous football rivalry. Both teams are beginning their pre-season preparations, so expect plenty of players - and plenty of goals - on show in Dallas.

Barca's summer has been disrupted by an illness spreading throughout the squad, forcing a game against Juventus to be cancelled before a 5-3 defeat to Arsenal, but have since fully recovered and ready to take on their long-time rivals. Real Madrid, meanwhile, saw off Manchester United with ease as Jude Bellingham scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win and have confirmed the squad is "complete" after splashing up to £115million on the midfielder.

Barcelona have earned bragging rights in three of their last four meetings, but Real Madrid won the most recent clash 4-0. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid updates

Kick-off: 10pm BST, AT&T Stadium

How to watch: Real Madrid TV

Barcelona team news

Real Madrid team news

Score prediction

Score prediction

20:05 , Alex Young

Expect goals. While the pressure is off somewhat, both teams will be looking to make a statement against such a big rival.

2-2 draw.

Real Madrid team news

19:55 , Alex Young

Real Madrid could hand some minutes to young star Arda Guler, who had to sit out the win over Manchester United. Dani Ceballos is also an injury doubt.

Andriy Lunin impressed against United but should make way for Thibaut Courtois in goal. Jose Bellingham should start again, having scored his first goal for the club last time out.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona team news

19:48 , Alex Young

Barcelona were able to welcome Alejandro Balde back from injury in the defeat to Arsenal.

However, young star Gavi and out-of-favour defender Clement Lenglet are doubts. Summer signing Inigo Martinez is out, still waiting for his debut.

Franck Kessie's future is under fresh doubt but should feature tonight.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch

19:40 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Real Madrid TV in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream on Real Madrid TV.

Welcome

19:36 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of a unique Clasico in Dallas as Barcelona and Real Madrid face off Stateside.

Both squads are in the early stages of their pre-season preparations, so there should be plenty of players - and goals - on show in Texas.

Kick-off is at 10pm BST. Stick with us.