Barcelona vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their thrilling Champions League quarter-final later tonight. The two teams, champions of Spain and France respectively, played out a pulsating first leg in Paris last week, with Barca running out 3-2 winners.

It means they are confident of reaching the semi-finals in Xavi Hernandez’s final few months in charge of his final club. He has, however, been dealt key suspensions in the form of Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto and must shuffle his pack accordingly. Thankfully for him, Pedri has returned.

For PSG, it may be the final time they have Kylian Mbappe lining up in Europe. The striker is widely expected to move to Real Madrid this summer and was quiet in the first leg, so will be particularly keen on proving it against Barca of all teams. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Barcelona team news: Christensen and Roberto suspended

PSG team news: Hakimi returns

Kick-off!

20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Barcelona vs PSG: A recap of the first leg

19:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona came out on top in a topsy-turvy battle with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

PSG fought back from Raphinha’s first-half strike to lead through quickfire goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. However, what looked like a famous night at Parc des Princes for Les Parisiens swung the way of the Spanish giants once again through Raphinha’s second before Andreas Christensen made it 3-2 just 13 minutes from time.

PSG confident they can turn it around

19:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

A repeat of that famous night in 2017 on the cards?

Big boost for PSG

19:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

PSG fans will have been delighted to see Hakimi return following his suspension.

Confirmed PSG lineup

19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Subs: Navas, Tenas, Ugarte, Ramos, Asensio, Danilo, Lee, Kolo Muani, Mukiele, Soler, Beraldo, Skriniar

Strong midfield for Barcelona

18:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

De Jong and Pedri come in for the suspended Christensen and Pedri.

Confirmed Barcelona lineup

18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Subs: Martinez, Ferran, Pena, Felix, Alonso, Romeu, Roque, Astralga, Casado, Fermin, Guiu, Fort

Here come the hosts!

18:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re getting closer now!

A big night for Kylian Mbappe

18:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The striker was relatively subdued last week and will be especially keen to impress against Real Madrid’s eternal rivals...

The atmosphere builds

18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a night we’ve got ahead of us...

Barcelona vs PSG: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona wins: 5

Draws: 4

PSG wins: 4

Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League prediction today

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona’s home record and lead on aggregate should be too much for PSG to overcome, although Kylian Mbappe will be looking to make up for a poor first leg performance.

Barcelona to win, 2-1 (agg. 5-3).

PSG team news vs Barcelona today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Achraf Hakimi returns from suspension and will start at right-back, shifting Marquinhos back to centre-back, which will likely mean Lucas Beraldo will drop to the bench.

Nordi Mukiele has recovered from a concussion and will be on the bench after missing the first leg. Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico have all been ruled out.

Barcelona team news vs PSG today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gavi and Alejandro Balde are both out for the rest of the season. Andreas Christiansen and Sergi Roberto are both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Pedri featured in the first leg after a lengthy injury lay-off, and should start in place of Roberto in midfield.

Barcelona vs PSG: TV channel and live stream today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

