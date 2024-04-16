Barcelona vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today
Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their thrilling Champions League quarter-final later tonight. The two teams, champions of Spain and France respectively, played out a pulsating first leg in Paris last week, with Barca running out 3-2 winners.
It means they are confident of reaching the semi-finals in Xavi Hernandez’s final few months in charge of his final club. He has, however, been dealt key suspensions in the form of Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto and must shuffle his pack accordingly. Thankfully for him, Pedri has returned.
For PSG, it may be the final time they have Kylian Mbappe lining up in Europe. The striker is widely expected to move to Real Madrid this summer and was quiet in the first leg, so will be particularly keen on proving it against Barca of all teams. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Barcelona vs PSG latest news
Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports
Barcelona team news: Christensen and Roberto suspended
PSG team news: Hakimi returns
Prediction: Barcelona to progress
Kick-off!
20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
Barcelona vs PSG: A recap of the first leg
19:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
Barcelona came out on top in a topsy-turvy battle with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
PSG fought back from Raphinha’s first-half strike to lead through quickfire goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. However, what looked like a famous night at Parc des Princes for Les Parisiens swung the way of the Spanish giants once again through Raphinha’s second before Andreas Christensen made it 3-2 just 13 minutes from time.
PSG confident they can turn it around
19:20 , Jonathan Gorrie
A repeat of that famous night in 2017 on the cards?
"They really believe they can do their own Remontada" 😧
Belief is high in the Paris Saint-Germain camp that they can exact their own form of revenge per @Sports_EmmaD and @LaurensJulien, as they look ahead to a mouthwatering tie in Barcelona...#UCL pic.twitter.com/esCbEswkwJ
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024
Big boost for PSG
19:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
PSG fans will have been delighted to see Hakimi return following his suspension.
Confirmed PSG lineup
19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola
Subs: Navas, Tenas, Ugarte, Ramos, Asensio, Danilo, Lee, Kolo Muani, Mukiele, Soler, Beraldo, Skriniar
Strong midfield for Barcelona
18:58 , Jonathan Gorrie
De Jong and Pedri come in for the suspended Christensen and Pedri.
Confirmed Barcelona lineup
18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Subs: Martinez, Ferran, Pena, Felix, Alonso, Romeu, Roque, Astralga, Casado, Fermin, Guiu, Fort
Here come the hosts!
18:38 , Jonathan Gorrie
We’re getting closer now!
Let's get this thing started.#BarçaPSG | #UCL pic.twitter.com/93ysA1Sf13
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 16, 2024
A big night for Kylian Mbappe
18:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
The striker was relatively subdued last week and will be especially keen to impress against Real Madrid’s eternal rivals...
👕✅
Tonight's battle will be played in white! 🔥#FCBPSG | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/4dZ3bAaIOR
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 16, 2024
The atmosphere builds
18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
What a night we’ve got ahead of us...
Where everybody knows your name.#BarçaPSG | #UCL pic.twitter.com/QSKakST9aJ
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 16, 2024
Barcelona vs PSG: Latest Champions League odds today
17:58 , Jonathan Gorrie
Barcelona: 6/5
Draw: 14/5
PSG: 2/1
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Barcelona vs PSG: Head to head (h2h) history and results
17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie
Barcelona wins: 5
Draws: 4
PSG wins: 4
Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League prediction today
17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie
Barcelona’s home record and lead on aggregate should be too much for PSG to overcome, although Kylian Mbappe will be looking to make up for a poor first leg performance.
Barcelona to win, 2-1 (agg. 5-3).
PSG team news vs Barcelona today
17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
Achraf Hakimi returns from suspension and will start at right-back, shifting Marquinhos back to centre-back, which will likely mean Lucas Beraldo will drop to the bench.
Nordi Mukiele has recovered from a concussion and will be on the bench after missing the first leg. Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico have all been ruled out.
Barcelona team news vs PSG today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Gavi and Alejandro Balde are both out for the rest of the season. Andreas Christiansen and Sergi Roberto are both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Pedri featured in the first leg after a lengthy injury lay-off, and should start in place of Roberto in midfield.
Barcelona vs PSG: TV channel and live stream today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Welcome
17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with PSG tonight.
Kick-off from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys is at 8pm BST.