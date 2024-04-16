Barcelona vs PSG LIVE: Champions League score and goal updates as Kylian Mbappe starts

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain with a place in the Champions League semi-finals on the line following a thrilling first leg in France last week. Barcelona will take a one-goal lead into the quarter-final second leg after Andreas Christensen’s header completed a remarkable 3-2 comeback win in Paris.

It was a night to forget for Kylian Mbappe, but the PSG forward scored a stunning hat-trick at the Nou Camp on his previous visit to Barcelona three years ago and the France star will need to be back to his best if the visitors are to keep their Champions League dream alive.

It’s been five years since Barcelona last reached the semi-finals of the Champions League but Xavi will look to finish the job against former boss Luis Enrique as they return to Spain. Barcelona are unbeaten in all competitions since Xavi announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season

Follow live updates from Barcelona vs PSG in the blog, below

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Pedri, De Jong, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Tonight’s other game

Elsewhere tonight, Borussia Dortmund will hope to overturn a one-goal deficit on home soil as they battle Atletico Madrid for a Champions League semi-final place.

The German side rallied to come within inches of snatching a draw in the Spanish capital last week, but Julian Brandt’s header struck the woodwork late on as the hosts clung on for a 2-1 win.

Dortmund survived the sending off of Karim Adeyemi to secure a weekend league win between the two legs, while Atletico came from behind to beat high-flying Girona.

The winner of this tie will take on either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.

The winner of this tie will take on either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.

Is Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

PSG team news

For PSG, Enrique makes three changes as Hakimi returns from his suspension to replace Beraldo in defence and allow Marquinhos to move back centrally. In midfield, Zaire Emery replaces Lee Kang-In, while Barcola is preferred to Asensio in the front three.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Subs: Navas, Tenas, Mukiele, Skriniar, Beraldo, Ugarte, Danilo, Soler, Lee Kang-In, Asensio, Ramos, Kolo Muani.

Barcelona team news

There's just one change for Barcelona from the first leg as the suspended Sergi Roberto is replaced by Pedri in central midfield.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Pedri, De Jong, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Subs: Martinez, Ferran, Pena, Joao Felix, Alonso, Romeu, Vitor Roque, Astralaga, Casado, Fermin, Guiu, Fort.

The team are in!

Team news dropping shortly

We’ve got team news dropping any minute now. Will there be any surprises in store?

Barcelona vs PSG tips

It’s advantage Barcelona after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, but if the history of this fixture is anything to go by, a second leg comeback on Tuesday can’t be ruled out (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Football betting sites make Barca odds-on to qualify for the semi-finals after an impressive 3-2 win in Paris last week with a brace from the inspired Raphinha and a late Andreas Christensen goal settling matters in the Spaniards’ favour.

PSG have been pushed out to 3/1 in the Champions League odds to advance to the last four after an underwhelming first leg in which they looked defensively vulnerable, failing to protect a 2-1 lead given to them in the second half by goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha.

Kylian Mbappe was kept remarkably quiet by Barca, receiving a 3/10 rating from French newspaper L’Equipe for his performance, and PSG coach Luis Enrique will hope for much better from his star man as he takes his current charges back to his old stomping ground.

Here's a look at the betting preview for tonight's game:

Barcelona vs PSG tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & best bets

A fiery atmosphere from the Barcelona fans as they greet their team bus tonight:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham issues warning to football authorities about tackling racist abuse

Jude Bellingham has said that racism is such a massive problem in Spanish football that players have the horrible feeling of preparing for away games knowing they are going to face abuse.

The Real Madrid midfielder called on the footballing authorities to do more as he warned that the sport would miss a talent like Vinicius Junior if he walked away because of the culture of abuse.

Brazil winger Vinicius has been the recipient of 10 instances of racist abuse which have been reported to prosecutors by LaLiga and broke down in tears in a press conference last month as he said he was losing his desire to play while a Real Mallorca fan was seen making monkey gestures at Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni after he scored in Saturday’s win at the San Moix Stadium.

Bellingham said he is so accustomed to racism at Spanish grounds that he did not even notice as he detailed the extent of the problem.

He said: “I didn’t even know. I think in the games where we go away, in LaLiga especially, you almost get so used to it that, like I said, I wasn’t even aware of the incident. I think that’s a massive problem in itself.

“More has got to be done, whether it’s the punishment and how you react to it or how you move proactively to this kind of thing.”

Read more from the Englishman's press conference below:

Jude Bellingham issues warning to football authorities about tackling racist abuse

How PSG could line up

18:30 , Ben Fleming

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez: Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

PSG early team news

18:27 , Ben Fleming

Paris Saint-Germain welcome back Achraf Hakimi from suspension, which could lead to a defensive reshuffle. Luis Enrique may also consider starting Goncalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery, both used as substitutes in the first leg.

“Tomorrow we’ll have to show a different version of ourselves and outdo ourselves. We’ve had time to prepare and now we’re ready,” Enrique said on Monday. “Everyone in the team wants to win and we know exactly what we want to do. We’re convinced we can turn things around.”

How Barcelona could line up

18:22 , Ben Fleming

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Barcelona team news

18:20 , Ben Fleming

We should be getting team news in about 40 minutes but let’s start by taking a look at the confirmed team news.

Barcelona will be without Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen who are suspended, while Gavi and Alejandro Balde are longer-term absentees. Pedri had an impact off the bench in the first leg and said on Monday that he is ready to start tonight.

"The absence of Robert and Christensen will be noticeable, Xavi said in his press conference.

"We would need them because there are moments in the games, and I would say that they are sensitive losses. Their absence is bad for us because we don't have many options in the centre of the field.”

The motivation inspiring Bernardo Silva and Man City to new heights

If the treble was history, the double treble would be legacy. Bernardo Silva has an eye on a hat-trick of achievements that would echo through the ages. Manchester City won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League last season, a feat only previously accomplished by Manchester United in 1998-99.

In the last three decades, since the European Cup evolved into the Champions League, only Real Madrid have retained the trophy. Until, perhaps, City this season. And since the English league was established in 1888, no team has won four successive titles. With six games to go, City are two points clear at the top of the table, their fate entirely in their own hands.

For all Silva’s eloquence in possession, he has rarely been as outspoken in his ambition. Repeat the treble and City could have a claim to be the greatest side ever; a title which many currently afford to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. Silva does not shy away from the idea. “It is obviously inspiration and motivation,” he said.

“We know how well this team has done and we want to create that legacy and to do another Premier League, to do six in seven years and four in a row, And we want to win the Champions League, to do two in a row. Only Madrid did three in a row but no one else won consecutive Champions League and if we win two trebles in a row that would be legacy.”

Read more from Manchester City's key man below:

The motivation inspiring Bernardo Silva and Man City to new heights

Why Premier League is now at risk of missing out on fifth Champions League spot

The Premier League’s hopes of gaining an extra Champions League spot in next season’s revamped competition have been dealt a blow following a difficult week of results in Europe this week.

The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.

As confirmed by Uefa on their website, England sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga get a fifth Champions League place next season.

Spurs currently hold fourth place in the Premier League - the final automatic spot as things stand - they are level on points with Villa but have a game in hand on Unai Emery’s side. Manchester United are 11 points off fifth, but also have a game in hand on Villa.

Why Premier League is now at risk of missing out on fifth Champions League spot

Will Barcelona or Atletico Madrid reach the Club World Cup?

FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup will be held for the first time in the summer of 2025 with 32 teams set to feature. With Real Madrid already securing their spot, there is just one place remaining for another Spanish side in the tournament.

Barcelona’s tie with PSG and Atletico Madrid’s game against Borussia Dortmund will play a huge part in who qualifies. Here are some of the permutations.

- If Atletico Madrid achieve a better second-leg result, Barcelona will no longer be able to overtake them in the rankings and can only displace them as European champions. If Barcelona are knocked out by PSG, Atletico’s place would also be secured.

- If Atletico win the second leg against Dortmund - who have already secured their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 place - Barcelona can only qualify via the rankings pathway by winning the quarter-final second leg, defeating Atletico in both semi-final legs and losing the final in a penalty shoot-out.

Mbappe lethal on away soil

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has scored 13 goals in 11 away games in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, while only Cristiano Ronaldo (23 goals in 39 games) and Karim Benzema (14 goals in 34 games) have netted more away from home in the knockout rounds of the tournament.

The Frenchman will hope to be back to his best after a quiet first-leg showing.

(REUTERS)

Barca looking to maintain unbeaten run

Since the surprise announcement that head coach Xavi would leave at the end of the season, Barcelona have been unbeaten in 13 games, a run which has seen them close the gap on Real Madrid to eight points at the top of La Liga.

Can they extend that run tonight?

Pedri ready to start

After a wonderful assist with virtually his first touch after returning from injury off the bench last week, Pedri may be promoted to Xavi’s starting side for tonight’s game. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the midfielder said he was ready to start.

“Am I ready for 90 minutes tomorrow? I feel really good physically,” the Spaniard said. “I’ve always said that I prefer to play 80 minutes and give 100% and when I get tired, ask for a substitution.

“PSG will come tomorrow with everything at us. We need to approach this game forgetting the result from the first leg. The comeback in Paris was great, but we don’t want to be in a position like this again.

“We will give everything on the pitch and I hope that everyone will be with us at Montjuic.”

(Getty Images)

Luis Enrique bullish on PSG comeback chances

His side may be trailing by one goal heading into the second leg, but PSG boss Luis Enrique was full of confidence that his team will turn the tie around in Spain.

“We will press from minute one and they will play their game. When we have the ball we will try to create as many chances as possible,” he said in this press conference on Monday.

“The first match was hard fought by both teams but the result did not reflect what we deserved. The 3-2 scoreline means we have to go for the game.

“We are firmly convinced that we will turn the score around.”

(AP)

Pep Guardiola gives Kyle Walker injury update ahead of Real Madrid tie

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker faces a late fitness test to see if he will be ready to face Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

The right-back has missed City’s last five games with an injury picked up in England’s defeat to Brazil last month, but returned to the bench in the 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday.

Manuel Akanji was given the task of facing Brazil winger Vinicius in last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu, as City and Real Madrid played out a 3-3 thriller.

Walker marked Vinicius out of the game as City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad in last season’s semi-finals, as Pep Guaridola’s side went on to win the Champions League for the first time.

Their match-up could be crucial again, and Guardiola hinted there is a chance Walker could start after the England international returned to training this week and was in good spirits ahead of the second leg.

Pep Guardiola gives Kyle Walker injury update ahead of Real Madrid tie

Remembering la remontada: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Back in 2017, the Champions League saw one of its greatest-ever comebacks as Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit against PSG thanks to a 6-1 home win in a game that became known in Spain and France as ‘la Remontada’ - the comeback in Catalan.

Three years ago, The Independent's Miguel Delaney took a look back on the historical feature and how it all played out:

Remembering la remontada: Barcelona 6-1 PSG

Head-to-head

Barcelona’s first-leg victory narrowly pushed them ahead in the head-to-head record between both sides. The Spanish side have won five, while there have been four draws and four wins for PSG.

The last knockout tie between the two sides came in the 2020/21 tournament, where PSG won 5-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Xavi - ‘We are ready to suffer'

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Barcelona boss said his side were ready to suffer as they look to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2019.

“It’s going to be a major football war,” the Spaniard said. “We are not a team that speculates, we will want to take the ball away from PSG and win the game. Hopefully we’ll be at our best. They’re going to demand a lot from us.”

“We need our fans to be loud because PSG will make us suffer, there’s no doubt about it, and we have to be a team to beat them. All of us, together.”

(AP)

Lessons from the first leg

Barcelona came from behind to claim a dramatic 3-2 first-leg win at Paris Saint-Germain in another thrilling night of Champions League quarter-final action.

After a bright PSG start, Barcelona took control of the tie and Raphinha scored his first Champions League goal when Gianluigi Donnarumma spilled Lamine Yamal’s cross.

PSG were booed off the pitch as the half-time whistle blew at the Parc des Princes but Luis Enrique switched his team’s shape and it led to a stunning turnaround immediately after the restart.

Ousmane Dembele struck a thunderous finish to equalise against his former club and with the momentum now with the hosts, Vitinha cut through Barcelona just two minutes later to give PSG the lead.

But there would be another dramatic comeback, as Raphinha connected with an exquisite volley to drag Barcelona level. Andreas Christensen then came off the bench to head the winner from a corner, giving Barcelona a narrow advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

Here's what we learnt from the first leg in Paris:

Kylian Mbappe anonymous as Barcelona edge PSG in Champions League thriller

Pep Guardiola sends Man City fresh Champions League warning ahead of Real Madrid return

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City to retain the hunger required to win the Champions League rather than being complacent because they lifted the trophy last season.

City face Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday after securing a 3-3 draw in the Bernabeu last week, with manager Guardiola saying they should not feel under less pressure because they ended their long wait to become champions of Europe.

He said: “We need to feel the pressure that you don’t want to lose the game. If you think we have done it already, we will not have this piece of hunger to compete against these teams. It’s true that the fact we won it has made us feel better and more comfortable but we need the right energy. Our people at home will help us a lot.”

Pep Guardiola sends Man City fresh Champions League warning ahead of Real Madrid tie

Here's everything you need to know

