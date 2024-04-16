Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Barcelona with it all to do in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, after falling 3-2 in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

PSG fought back from 1-0 down to take a 2-1 lead, but surrendered two goals in the last 30 minutes to give Barcelona the advantage. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were mostly kept quiet by a resolute Barcelona defence, although Dembele scored a screamer in the 48th minute to draw the sides level.

It could potentially be Mbappe’s last Champions League game in a PSG shirt, and he’ll be looking to impress his potential future employers, Real Madrid, by knocking out their rivals on their home turf. He’s scored 13 goals in 11 away games in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barcelona have yet to lose at home in the Champions League this season, while PSG have yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Barcelona vs PSG is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona will host.

Where to watch Barcelona vs PSG

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Barcelona vs PSG team news

Gavi and Alejandro Balde are both out for the rest of the season. Andreas Christiansen and Sergi Roberto are both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Pedri featured in the first leg after a lengthy injury lay-off, and should start in place of Roberto in midfield.

Achraf Hakimi returns from suspension and will start at right-back, shifting Marquinhos back to centre-back, which will likely mean Lucas Beraldo will drop to the bench.

Nordi Mukiele has recovered from a concussion and will be on the bench after missing the first leg. Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico have all been ruled out.

Hakimi is back for PSG following suspension (AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona vs PSG prediction

Barcelona’s home record and lead on aggregate should be too much for PSG to overcome, although Kylian Mbappe will be looking to make up for a poor first leg performance.

Barcelona to win, 2-1 (agg. 5-3).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Barcelona wins: 5

Draws: 4

PSG wins: 4

Barcelona vs PSG latest odds

Barcelona: 6/5

Draw: 14/5

PSG: 2/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.