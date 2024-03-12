Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE!

A mouthwatering Champions League clash between two European giants takes place tonight as Barcelona and Napoli duel for a place in the quarter-finals. Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen traded goals in the first leg in Italy ahead of this decider on Catalan soil.

Spanish giants Barcelona are not the force they once were, amid their myriad of off-pitch issues, but can return to the last eight of this competition for the first time since 2020 this evening. Unbeaten in eight games, the five-times winners have Raphinha available and in their starting XI while Xavi has also introduced a wealth of young talent to his team ahead of the coach’s departure this summer.

Napoli’s coach, Francesco Calzona, is still getting his feet under the table but has enjoyed a bright start with no defeats from his opening five matches. The Partenopei were beaten in last year’s quarter-finals, which was their first-ever trip to that stage. Follow Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Barcelona vs Napoli updates

How to watch: TNT Sports 2

Barcelona team news: Raphinha boost amid injury crisis

Napoli team news: Rui and Rrahmani get nod in defence

GGGGOOOAAALLLL!!! Barcelona 1-0 Napoli | Fermin, 15'

20:15 , Marc Mayo

BARCELONA LEAD!

Barcelona 0-0 Napoli (1-1 agg.) | 14 mins

20:15 , Marc Mayo

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa drills a shot into a crowd and it very nearly falls for Victor Osimhen, who had peeled off intelligently in the box.

Barcelona scramble the ball partly clear before winning a foul.

Barcelona 0-0 Napoli (1-1 agg.) | 12 mins

20:13 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona steal possession to spark a counter but Ilkay Gundogan puts his foot on the ball to calm things down.

The hosts have had a minority of the ball so far and keep hold of it, before a quick lob over the top spots Fermin Lopez’s run...

He spots the keeper off his line and goes for the chip, but it’s over!

Barcelona 0-0 Napoli (1-1 agg.) | 9 mins

20:09 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

Pau Cubarsi has already delivered a couple of steely interventions in the Barcelona backline.

They sure do like to introduce them young here.

Speaking of which, Fermin Lopez drills a shot from range - but it’s wide.

(REUTERS)

Barcelona 0-0 Napoli (1-1 agg.) | 7 mins

20:07 , Marc Mayo

Victor Osimhen through on goal but offside as Napoli get a foot on the ball. He shoots straight at the keeper anyway.

Barcelona 0-0 Napoli (1-1 agg.) | 4 mins

20:04 , Marc Mayo

Lamine Yamal is the next to threaten for Barcelona and he drifts inside to pick a pass towards Raphinha...

The Brazilian bafflingly dummies it for a runner in behind but it’s not really meant for that, and the defender drops back to clear.

Early promise for the hosts.

Barcelona 0-0 Napoli (1-1 agg.) | 2 mins

20:02 , Marc Mayo

Raphinha goes on a sparky run down the left flank to lift the volume a notch higher but his rabona cross is too high for Robert Lewandowski.

Lamine Yamal shoots over from range.

Barcelona vs Napoli | Kick-off!

20:00 , Marc Mayo

We are underway in north-eastern Spain!

Barcelona and Napoli level at 1-1 on aggregate.

Man in the middle

19:58 , Marc Mayo

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie is in charge of tonight’s game.

He completes the final pre-match ceremonies with the captains after a far dose of jeering from Barcelona fans for the Champions League anthem.

Not sure many fans give UEFA much love these days..!

Raise your hand if you're ready for some Lewy Ball. #BarçaNapoli | @ChampionsLeague — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 12, 2024

Here come the players!

19:57 , Marc Mayo

The Olympic Stadium in Barcelona is packed to the rafters as

Home fans are waving their Blaugrana flags as Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo lead out the teams.

Time to get that anthem booted up!

Not long to go now...

19:52 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona vs Napoli is fast approaching.

This is the third time these teams have met in European knockouts, with each tie finishing 1-1 in the first leg.

On the last two occasions, Barcelona went on to win the second leg... will history repeat itself tonight?

(Getty Images)

Barcelona sporting director Deco speaks ahead of kick-off

19:49 , Marc Mayo

"Football has no age. It's good to know that there is quality at home with young players but the responsibility is everyone's responsibility.

“You have to have fun and try to play well, but it is a game of responsibility.

"We are focused on the day to day. It is important to think about today's game and not about possible signings.

"We never wanted Xavi to leave, he made the decision. It's not the time to talk about this. As he himself said yesterday, the most important thing is the team and today's game."

Elsewhere in the Champions League

19:44 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona vs Napoli is not the only Champions League tie to be settled tonight.

Arsenal host Porto with the English side a goal down in their last-16 tie.

Four clubs are already in the hat for the quarter-finals; Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG.

The draw for the rest of the competition, including the semi-finals, takes place on Friday.

Neapolitan invasion in Barcelona

19:40

There has been talk of a ‘Neapolitan invasion’ in the city of Barcelona tonight.

Officially speaking, there were only 2,600 tickets available in the away end but it is estimated that over 60,000 Italians live in the region - 17,000 of which hail from Naples.

That has led to fears of a repeat of the Europa League game which saw Eintracht Frankfurt fans take over the Camp Nou a couple of years back…

👀 La llegada de los aficionados del Nápoles a Montjuïc.



🎥 @jordicardero pic.twitter.com/UExqR1xfUh — Relevo (@relevo) March 12, 2024

Xavi speaks to Spanish TV ahead of the game

19:35

"We will try to be more effective than in the first leg. We were better than them and we didn't know how to take advantage of it.

"Fermin Torres and Raphinha can give us different things. They both can shoot from outside the box. We lack high-calibre midfielders but they can give us that threat from deep.

“We need to have control of the game.

"Pau Cubarsi has earned it. He is secure and powerful despite his 17 years. That's why he plays."

Barcelona vs Napoli | Countdown to kick-off

19:30

Just 30 minutes to go until kick-off! Let’s check in with the Barcelona boss...

(REUTERS)

Barcelona kids tipped to shine

19:25

Napoli have been warned over Barcelona’s young stars.

Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Torres and Lamine Yamal all start tonight and Keita Balde, the Espanyol winger who broke out in Italy with Lazio after a spell at La Masia, has given his lowdown of their talents.

He told Sky Italia: “ I honestly think that those from the youth team can play more freely for Barcelona.

“Because the responsibility falls on others, like Xavi or Robert Lewandowski.

“I like Yamal a lot, he and the others will be able to demonstrate their talent at this level and they are already doing so.”

Victor Osimhen out to break a record

19:19 , Marc Mayo

With his goal in the first leg, Victor Osimhen moved his Champions League tally to nine.

One more tonight and he’ll become Nigeria’s record goalscorer in the competition.

Can you guess who he shares that crown with currently?

That’s right, Obafemi Martins! The former striker netted all of his Champions League goals for Inter Milan but also played for Wolfsburg and Rubin Kazan.

(AP)

Napoli make two changes

19:12 , Marc Mayo

Piotr Zielinski, as expected, is the man replaced tonight as he is ineligible for the Champions League. In comes Hamed Traore to take his spot.

And in defence Leo Ostigard is replaced by Amir Rrahmani, who was rested last time out.

Mario Rui also keeps his spot at left-back ahead of Mathias Olivera.

Three changes for Barcelona

19:10 , Marc Mayo

Ronald Araujo returns from a domestic suspension to replace Inigo Martinez at the back, as Xavi keeps faith in 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi.

Joao Felix and Marc Guiu drop out for Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Torres.

How Napoli line up

19:02 , Marc Mayo

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Contini, Ngonge, Raspadori, Lindstrom, Natan, Ostigard, Olivera, Mazzocchi, Cajuste, Simeone, Gollini

How Barcelona line up

18:57 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Yamal

Subs: Martinez, Joao Felix, Romeu, Roque, Sergi Roberto, Astralaga, Casado, Unai, Giui, Fort

Team news up next

18:51 , Marc Mayo

We’ll have the starting line-ups with you as soon as they land...

Rewind: Victor Osimhen levels the tie

18:42

A superb spin and finish made it 1-1 in the first leg down in Campania, setting up tonight’s game perfectly.

Napoli level it up!



Victor Osimhen as cool as ever 🧊#UCL pic.twitter.com/TBiwc6N6Xe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 21, 2024

Match odds

18:36 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona to qualify: 4/5

Napoli to qualify: 3/1

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).

Barcelona vs Napoli | Countdown to kick-off

18:30 , Marc Mayo

We’re expecting team news in the next half an hour, with 90 minutes until kick-off in Spain.

The atmosphere is building outside the ground with hundreds of fans out to greet the team buses!

Ambientazo para recibir al Barcelona a su llegada a Montjuïc. ¡Es noche grande y se nota! #BarcaNapoli #UCL

📹 @MCTorresA pic.twitter.com/N5qE0eM6bs — MARCA (@marca) March 12, 2024

Head-to-head record

18:20 , Marc Mayo

The Neapolitans were knocked out by the Catalans in the 2019-20 Champions League last-16 and the 2021-22 Europa League knockout play-off round, and on each occasion the first leg finished 1-1.

Just like it did ahead of tonight’s game...

Barcelona wins: 2

Napoli wins: 0

Draws: 3

Tonight's destination

18:11 , Marc Mayo

With the Camp Nou rebuild ongoing, Barcelona once again play across the city at the charming Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys tonight.

The venue for the 1992 Olympics, the team will also play here next season amid the £750m redevelopment of their home ground.

Barcelona vs Napoli | Score prediction

18:05

Neither team is expected to threaten to win this trophy, so a run to the quarter-finals would be more or less job done for both.

Barcelona’s home advantage could prove key but a number of damaging injuries open the door to Napoli, who perhaps just lack the killer edge to upset the local fans.

Barcelona to win, 1-0.

How the visitors could set out tonight

17:58

Predicted Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Ineligible: Zielinski

Early Napoli team news

17:51

Napoli boss Francesco Calzona went with a strong line-up in the draw with Torino but should call upon Hamed Traore to return to his midfield. Piotr Zielinski is ineligible.

Leo Ostigard and Amir Rrahmani are competing to start in defence as the latter eyes a return to full fitness.

Jens Cajuste and Cyril Ngonge return after recent lay-offs.

How we reckon the Blaugrana will line up

17:45

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Fermin; Yamal, Lewandowski, Joao Félix

Injuries: Marcos Alonso, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Balde Pedri, De Jong

Early Barcelona team news

17:37 , Marc Mayo

Marcos Alonso (back) and Ferran Torres (thigh) have both failed to recover in time after they missed the weekend win over Mallorca.

Raphinha has been named in the squad though after he was taken off with a knock. Pedri (thigh), Frenkie de Jong (ankle), Gavi (knee) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

Xavi will bring Robert Lewandowski back into his attack after being rested while Ronald Araujo will play having served a domestic suspension.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli

17:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE!

17:24 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Barcelona vs Napoli!

The Spanish giants welcome the reigning Italian champions to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for tonight’s last-16 second leg, which kicks off at 8pm GMT.

The game is perfectly set up after a 1-1 draw in Naples. Robert Lewandowski’s second-half opener was cancelled out by Victor Osimhen to give both teams something to cling onto.

Remember, this tie must be finished tonight with extra-time and penalties on the cards if we finish level on aggregate... and no away goals to boot.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!