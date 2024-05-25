Barcelona vs Lyon LIVE: Women’s Champions League final team news and line-ups as Ada Hegerberg on the bench

The Women’s Champions League final puts the holders Barcelona against the record eight-time winners Lyon as Bilbao stages a blockbuster clash to decide Europe’s best.

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon in a competitive fixture but have lost two finals against them, in 2019 and 2022. The Catalan club reclaimed their European crown last season, however, after coming from two goals down to beat Wolfsburg. After edging Chelsea in the semi-finals, finally defeating Lyon would underline Barcelona’s status as the best in the world, with their stylish football led by star player and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Lyon, however, will be out to show that they remain the leading powerhouse in Europe. No club comes close to Lyon’s eight titles, with coach Sonia Bompastor already creating history in 2022 by becoming the first woman to win the Champions League as both a player and a manager. Bompastor, who is expected to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea after the final, also has a squad of world class talent as her disposal, setting up what should be one of the games of the season.

Follow live updates from the Women's Champions League final in Bilbao as Barcelona face Lyon

Kick-off at San Mames stadium is at 5pm BST (UK time)

Barcelona XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Patri; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Mariona

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Dumornay, Diani

Ada Hegerberg and Alexia Putellas on the bench in Bilbao

A remarkable welcome for the Barcelona bus at the San Mames, with fans lining the streets in Bilbao for their arrival.

Amazing!

POV estant al bus de l'equip pic.twitter.com/wc8viVtuaZ — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 25, 2024

Why the best team in the world is only just getting started

“It’s not just winning,” Vicky Losada, the former Barcelona captain who led the Catalan side to their first Women’s Champions League title in 2021, tells The Independent. “For us it’s how you win, the way you play.” It was how Barcelona produced the core of the Spain team that won its first Women’s World Cup, a group of players who grew up together learning to play in Barcelona’s specific style. “They were teaching us the Barca way,” Losada says as she remembers the messages she grew up hearing at the training grounds. “Always enjoying the ball, asking for the ball.”

Spain, with its huge football culture, was always likely to be taken by the explosion of popularity of the women’s game, but an institution like Barcelona, with its world-record crowds at the Camp Nou, always had the capacity to take it further. There are now the first female boarders at La Masia, a tradition that goes back generations in the men’s team.

Spain are also world champions at Under-20 and Under-17s. Their Under-17s thrashed England just two weeks ago to become European champions, as well. “It feels like it’s the start of it,” Losada agrees. “There is more to come.”

Why the best team in the world is only just getting started

Barcelona’s “home” advantage is clear already as the goalkeepers come out onto San Mames for their warm-ups. Huge cheers for Barcelona’s Cata Coll, while there are screeching whistles and jeers for Lyon’s Christine Endler.

Some big team news here: Ada Hegerberg is only fit enough for the bench as Sonia Bompastor keeps the same line-up that beat PSG in the French league finale last weekend.

Barcelona drop Ona Battle to the bench with Fridolina Rolfo moving to left back. Mariona Caldentey starts in the front three and Alexia Putellas is on the bench.

TEAM NEWS!

Lyon line-up to face Barcelona: Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Dumornay, Diani

TEAM NEWS!

Barcelona line-up to face Lyon: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Patri; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Mariona

We should have team news and the confirmed starting line-ups in Bilbao in the net 10 minutes or so...

These can seem uncertain times for Lyon. Sonia Bompastor is expected to leave the club after the Champions League final, to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea. The club’s ownership has changed, too, within the past year, with Jean-Michel Aulas, the president who bankrolled so much of Lyon’s dominance in France and Europe, stepping down. Lyon’s women’s team is now in the hands of Michele Kang, the owner of Washington Spirit in the US.

The move was the first step of Kang’s plans to implement a multi-club ownership model. Lyon would remain at the forefront of that in Europe, but it remains a sizable shift. “She has a clear vision of the new project,” said Bompastor, only looking ahead to Saturday night at the San Mames amid questions over her own future. “She is a very ambitious woman. It matches the club.”

Lyon’s future may be brighter given they have Melchie Dumornay, the 20-year-old who has the talent to the be the star of the final.

Why the Women’s Champions League final is not what you might think

Ada Hegerberg can become the first player to score in five Women’s Champions League finals today.

It’s basically a home final for Barcelona in Bilbao. Thousands have made the journey to the north of Spain and the streets have been full of blue and red all morning.

Great scenes at the fan park this afternoon, as well as ahead of the team bus arriving at the San Mames. Barcelona are expecting 80 per cent of the stadium to be supporting them against Lyon.

“I’m so proud to be part of this club,” Aitana Bonmati said. “ With this great fanbase. Whether we play at Camp Nou, Montjuïc or at our Johan Cruyff stadium they’re always our twelfth player!”

Lionesses right back Lucy Bronze is aiming to win her fifth Champions League title today, and second with Barcelona, against her former team Lyon.

Bronze joined Lyon in 2017 and won the Champions League in her first season there, adding two more in 2019 and 2020 as part of the dominant side.

After returning to England with Manchester City in 2020, Bronze joined Barcelonat two years later and was part of the side that defeated Wolfsburg in last season’s final.

The 32-year-old became the first English player to win the Women’s Champions League with two different clubs, while Barcelona team-mate Keira Walsh is aming to win her second today.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon, in four attempts. When asked how Barcelona had changed since their last meeting, in the 2022 final in Turin, the Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor suggested the holders have made conscious efforts to change their training routines and alter their recruitment plans with the thought of beating Lyon in mind. “Turin impacted them,” Bonstapor said. Lyon believe Jonatan Giraldez’s side have been building up to this moment.

Barcelona themselves are taking pride in much they have changed in the two years since Turin. They have come through difficult moments in the Champions League since they were beaten by Lyon, none more so than when they were two goals down in last season’s final against Wolfsburg.

(Getty Images)

Lyon captain Wendie Renard, an eight-time Champions League winner.

“Barcelona have really evolved. They have world-class players and they like to dominate. But we have our own strengths, we know our qualities and we have evolved together over many seasons. We know our opponents very well and we are ready to give everything, though it will be difficult.

“In the last ten years we have shown that we have a great team and a lot of determination. Winning as many titles as possible is what motivates us every day.”

“We have common goals, to win as many matches and trophies as possible. We are calm, determined, and we know why we are here. We make many individual and collective sacrifices. When we win trophies, it’s normal to feel a lot of joy.”

(REUTERS)

Barcelona are playing in a fourth Champions League final in a row while Lyon have not lost a Champions League final since 2013.

23/24: Barcelona vs Lyon

22/23: Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg

21/22: Lyon 3-1 Barcelona

20/21: Barcelona 4-0 Chelsea

19/20: Lyon 3-1 Wolfsburg

18/19: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona

17/18: Lyon 4-1 Wolfsburg

16/17: Lyon 0-0 PSG* Lyon won on penalties

15/16: Lyon 1-1 Wolfsburg* Lyon won on penalties

Jonatan Giraldez, who is leaving Barcelona to join Washington Spirit after the Champions League final:

“We cannot wait for the final. We’ve had a fantastic season, playing great football, and the recent weeks have seen us on a great dynamic, with almost everyone available. We already have three trophies won so to have the chance to add another Champions League in this fantastic stadium means we can try to show we are still the best team in Europe.

“We live to win at Barcelona. That’s what we are obliged to do. We’ve done everything we can, between us, to prepare well to win this final.

“It’ll be a great final because I have no doubt at all that these are the two best teams in the world right now. If fans can’t be in the stadium tomorrow then they should definitely watch it on TV.”

(REUTERS)

Thousands are expected to make the journey north west from Barcelona to Bilbao, from Catalonia to the Basque region. As the Women’s Champions League reaches its conclusion at San Mames, it could feel like a home final for Barcelona, or as close to it without it being held in the Camp Nou itself.

That is fitting, perhaps, given how much of Barcelona’s success is home-grown and the influence its iconic La Masia academy may have over this European showpiece against Lyon.

For the past decade, Lyon have been the superpower of women’s football in Europe, its star-studded squads lifting the Women’s Champions League a record eight times between 2011 and 2022.

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon, losing Champions League finals to the French side in 2019 and 2022, but they now stand on becoming the new undisputed force in the women’s club game, unbeaten in Spain this season and going for back-to-back Champions Leagues. For that, Barcelona have their own identity to thank: it runs through its past, present and future.

Why the best team in the world is only just getting started

Aitana Bonmati ahead of the Women’s Champions League final: “We’ve gone behind in finals and overcome them and that’s true about this season’s semi-final against Chelsea. We have learned from all that. But let’s be honest - it’s much better not to concede early or to go behind! However, we really do have a winning mentality in this squad.

“I love to talk about winner’s mentality because I think we have it and I think we use it well. But I don’t want to talk about past defeats against Lyon. I have such confidence in us, I know what we are capable of and we’ll go out against them showing that mentality like we would against any rival.

“Since the first final we played, in Budapest, we have grown a lot, we aren’t the same team we were back then at all. I would say that we didn’t have any kind of experience, and physically, we were far off the big teams. Now, we are probably one of the teams to beat out of anyone. And that’s because of the amazing trajectory we’ve had in recent years.”

(REUTERS)

Aitana Bonmati should be revered for her unquestionable footballing talent, but her desire to advocate for the issues that transcend sport truly sets her apart.

No male winner of the Ballon d’Or, such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, has ever had to take a stand on human rights, player welfare, or the wider issues in the game. But Bonmati has chosen to use her platform and role-model status to speak out and to try and change the future of women’s football.

In 2023, Bonmati was named Uefa women’s player of the year, also winning the Ballon d’Or and the Fifa award for best women’s player: a clean sweep of individual achievements. She was also part of the Barcelona side that won the Uefa Women’s Champions League, and the Spain team that lifted the World Cup.

How Aitana Bonmati is changing the game on and off the pitch

Sonia Bompastor ahead of the Women’s Champions League final: ”When I took over this team, I had very little experience as a coach. I have grown. Playing a Champions League final, I had done it as a player, and the preparation is pretty much the same.

“We are a team that has won a lot in the past. But we remain really ambitious. For me we are the best team in the world and will continue to be no matter what happens tomorrow. I trust my players; I know there is all the individual and collective talent needed to achieve this goal.”

(Getty Images)

If Emma Hayes had done a Jurgen Klopp, perhaps the build-up to this weekend’s Women’s Champions League final would have been a bit different, but not by much.

During the Liverpool manager’s farewell to Anfield, Klopp grabbed the microphone and chanted the name of his successor, Arne Slot, before the Dutchman had been officially confirmed by the club. Hayes and Chelsea could not afford to do the same, after winning a fifth Women’s Super League title in a row at Old Trafford, but if she had, it wouldn’t have been too much a surprise to hear who would be replacing her at Stamford Bridge.

Sonia Bompastor and Lyon, may be grateful for that, though, even if Bompastor’s future remains the worst-kept secret in Bilbao ahead of the Champions League final at San Mames. Chelsea did not want to disrupt the French club’s preparations before facing holders Barcelona but Bompastor is certain to depart, regardless of whether Lyon regain their European crown. After 12 years of Hayes, Bompastor is set to be confirmed as Chelsea’s next manager after the weekend.

Sonia Bompastor and the worst-kept secret at the Women’s Champions League final

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to play for Lyon in Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona after recovering from an injury.

The 28-year-old Norwegian forward missed the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain because of the injury but may play at San Mames Stadium, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said.

“Ada has resumed normal team training,” Bompastor said. “She could be available tomorrow. Everyone knows Ada’s talent, her quality as a player. Her experience is invaluable, and with the right mentality, anything is possible for Ada.”

(REUTERS)

There was a noticeable reaction to the question. Changing of the guard? In the Women’s Champions League final? Not for Lyon. The French side are proud to point out that when it comes to European honours, no one has more than them. Even if Barcelona defeat them to win their third Champions League in four years, Lyon are adamant that they will not be replaced as the major force of women’s football in Europe.

The final at Sam Mames is a meeting of Europe’s two best clubs, everyone can agree on that at least. Barcelona are the holders and Lyon are the eight-time champions. Yet, with Barcelona eyeing revenge and another statement victory, one that would stand with the significance of their first Champions League triumph in 2019, it feels as if there if pressure on Lyon to show they are not done yet.

Women’s Champions League final preview from Bilbao

Why the Women’s Champions League final is not what you might think

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmati, Walsh, Patri; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Rolfo

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Dumornay, Diani

Lyon team news

Lyon have more injury problems than Barca, with Eugenie Le Sommer and Sara Dabritz notable absentees. Ada Hegerberg returned from injury not long ago and will be looking to start, but Lyon have an array of attacking options. The 20-year-old Melchie Dumornay has shone this season, while Kadidiatou Diani and Delphine Cascarino represent a formidable front line. Wendie Renard and Lindsey Horan bring the experience of major finals.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona remain without centre-back Mapi Leon, who is a long-term injury absentee. As always, head coach Jonatan Giraldez has plenty of selection dilemmas and may make changes from last weekend’s 8-0 victory against Real Sociedad in the Copa de la Reina final. Fridolina Rolfo and Keira Walsh should return, perhaps for Claudia Pina and Lucy Bronze. Alexia Putellas signed a new contract at Barcelona this week but may start on the bench.

When is the Women’s Champions League final?

Barcelona vs Lyon will kick off at 5pm BST (UK time) at San Mames Stadium, Bilbao.

How can I watch it?

Barcelona face Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final as the holders take on the record eight-time winners in Bilbao.

French side Lyon have been the powerhouse of women’s football in Europe over the last decade but their supremacy is under threat.

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon, losing in Champions League finals to them in 2019 and 2022, but they are going for back-to-back titles.

It is set to be the final match for both head coaches, with Jonatan Giraldez departing Barcelona and Lyon’s Sonia Bompastor set to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea.

And the best players in the world will be on display at the San Mames, with Barcelona led by Aitana Bonmati and Ada Hegerberg looking to fire Lyon to a ninth Women’s Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League final.

How to watch Barcelona vs Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final

Good morning!

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates and build-up from the Women’s Champions League final in Bilbao as Barcelona face Lyon in today’s live blog