Barcelona vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest score and goal updates as Lauren James starts

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals this afternoon with a place on the European showpiece on the line.

It is the second time in as many years that the two teams have met at this stage of the competition with Barcelona getting over the line last season. Caroline Graham Hansen scored a stunner to clinch the first leg at Stamford Bridge and the Blues were not able to overturn the deficit at the Nou Camp with the second leg ending in a 1-1 draw.

This time around Barcelona are playing at home first which should provide some assistance to Emma Hayes’ team if they can come back to London with the tie in the balance. Chelsea have never beaten Barcelona in the women’s game but anything other than a heavy defeat today would keep them in contention to reach the final in Bilbao.

Hayes, who is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, has won every trophy possible with the Blues except the Women’s Champions League but will need to overcome an old enemy if she is to sign off her tenure in style.

Barcelona vs Chelsea LIVE

Barcelona host Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg

The Blues were beaten at this stage of the competition by Barcelona last season

Chelsea have never won the WCL and lost to Barcelona in their only appearance in the final back in 2021

Barcelona XI: Cata Coll, Paredes, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Rolfo, Walsh, Batlle, Engen

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Nusken, Kaneryd, James, Ramirez

Lauren James starts for Chelsea while captain Millie Bright returns to bench for first time since November

Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea

12:36 , Chris Wilson

3 mins: Barcelona are certainly dominating the opening exchanges, both on the ball and in terms of attacking opportunities, but no shots on target for either side yet.

Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea

12:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Barcelona have already got into the Chelsea box a couple of times. The ball comes in from the left and almost falls to Graham Hansen, but she slips before she can get to it.

KICK-OFF! Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea

12:32 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The home side get us underway in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Chelsea LIVE

12:28 , Chris Wilson

The teams are in the tunnel now as the Barcelona anthem plays on the tannoy at the Lluis Companys stadium.

Kick-off is imminent!

James starts despite pre-match doubts

12:25 , Chris Wilson

Perhaps the biggest news in the immediate build-up to the game is that forward Lauren James will indeed start for Chelsea.

Emma Hayes previously confirmed that James missed Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa due to injury, but refused to comment on the extent or severity of the injury situation.

Well, perhaps it was all mind games, as the England international – who is central to Chelsea’s hopes of winning the Champions League in Hayes’ last season with the club – starts.

Barcelona vs Chelsea: Emma Hayes on Women’s Champions League semi-final

12:20 , Chris Wilson

Emma Hayes on facing Barcelona again: “I look forward to every game. Of course everybody wants to be in the Champions League semi-final but we don’t have much time to think too hard about it.

“We had to try to win in the league first [on Wednesday] and our brains can now switch to the Champions League so it’s rest first, then we think about Friday and what we need to deliver in training. Then we go and play the first half. That’s all it is, the first half.”

Where does Barcelona’s threat come from?

12:15 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea will know how Barcelona’s threats will come from all angles. The elusive dribbling and finishing of Graham Hansen when gliding off the right wing punished Chelsea in last season’s semi-finals. Mariona Caldentey’s ability to drift inside from the opposite side offers Barcelona an advantage in central areas, and allows Rolfo, a winger for Sweden, to play in the same position but from full-back. The departures of Jenni Hermoso and Asisat Oshoala means Salma Paralluelo, the best young player at the World Cup, has been afforded chances to lead the line. Paralluelo really made her breakthrough in her debut Champions League campaign last year but a 30-goal return this season resembles a further leap from the 20-year-old forward.

Naturally, Barcelona’s midfield remains the heart of a side that is defined by its technical excellence. Bonmati, the clear best player in the world over the past year, will threaten to undo Chelsea by exploiting the narrowest of gaps and the tightest of spaces on the edge of the box. Parti Guijarro, one of the Spanish players who made themselves unavailable from Spain’s World Cup squad, is the leader who dragged Barcelona from behind in last season’s final against Wolfsburg. Walsh, no stranger to England opposition, sets the tempo. Chelsea may look to focus on Bonmati, or Walsh, or Graham Hansen, only to leave room elsewhere.

‘Nothing has changed’ and Spain’s female footballers still have ‘same problems’, says Aitana Bonmati

12:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati insisted things “have not changed” for women’s footballers in Spain, despite the public attention on issues in the aftermath of Spain’s 2023 Women’s World Cup victory.

Jenni Hormoso, who was kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales at the final in Sydney, and has since filed a legal complaint against the former Spanish football federation president. She then went on to lead the fight against sexism in football in the country, and led to the departure of former head coach Jorge Vilda.

Bonmati revealed to BBC Sport, that in addition to the well-documented problems at national level, the same issues extend into the domestic set up.

‘Nothing has changed’ for Spain women’s footballers says Aitana Bonmati

Why Barcelona remains the final frontier for Chelsea and Emma Hayes in the Women’s Champions League

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

It is around this time of the season when Emma Hayes starts to tell her Chelsea players they need to be prepared to “suffer” in the Women’s Champions League. Hayes will have a simple message as her side visit the holders and face the all-conquering Barcelona for the third time in four seasons: Chelsea can’t win this semi-final tie in the first leg, but they can lose it. Getting back to Stamford Bridge for the return leg next week with their hopes of progressing to the Bilbao final still alive will be the priority.

For one final time, Hayes and Chelsea have switched into a siege mentality as they travel to the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded Hayes during her 12-year reign at Chelsea and this is their final chance. The prospect of Hayes crowning an era of domestic dominance by adding a first continental title, departing into the sunset as European champions, is the fairytale ending but the past few weeks have shown that reality can be rather less forgiving.

Why Barcelona remains the final frontier for Chelsea and Emma Hayes

Barcelona vs Chelsea confirmed line-up

11:30 , Sonia Twigg

Barcelona XI: Cata Coll, Paredes, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Rolfo, Walsh, Batlle, Engen

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Nusken, Kaneryd, James, Ramirez

Chelsea’s Lauren James a doubt for Barcelona clash as Emma Hayes refuses to comment on injury

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea forward Lauren James is a doubt for Saturday’s Women’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona after Emma Hayes confirmed she missed Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa due to injury.

Hayes said James had not trained this week but refused to reveal any further details after the 22-year-old was absent from the Chelsea squad after playing the whole of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United.

Chelsea travel to Barcelona on Friday ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against the holders, with the return leg taking place at Stamford Bridge the following week.

England international James is Chelsea’s top scorer in all competitions this season and is central to their hopes of winning a first Champions League title, with striker Sam Kerr ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Lauren James a doubt for Barcelona clash as Emma Hayes refuses to comment on injury

Barcelona vs Chelsea team news

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Chelsea forward Lauren James is a doubt and did not train on Friday after missing the 3-0 win over Aston Villa in midweek. Chelsea were already without Sam Kerr and Millie Bright, who remains out with a knee injury. After being rested in midweek, the likes of Guro Reiten, Erin Cuthbert and Melanie Leupolz should return.

Barcelona have a host of world-class stars and, apart from Spain centre-back Mapi Leon. Jonatan Giráldez has a fully-fit squad to work with. Alexia Putellas is getting back to full fitness but Patricia Guijarro may retain her place in midfield, while Salma Paralluelo may start ahead of Esmee Brugts. England duo Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh should start.

Catch the thrilling clash UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final as Emma Hayes's Chelsea face Spanish superstars Barcelona.

Good morning

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea travel to Barcelona to face the Women’s Champions League holders in a rematch of last season’s semi-finals.

The Champions League is the only trophy that has eluded Chelsea under Emma Hayes during the dominant era of domestic success, and this is the club’s final chance with Hayes leaving at the end of the season.

Barcelona defeated Chelsea in last year’s semi-finals, edging the tie 2-1 on aggregate following a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge and a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou. The Spanish side went on to beat Wolfsburg in the final and are targeting a third Champions League title in four seasons.

Barcelona won the first of those against Chelsea in the 2021 final - winning 4-0 to deny Chelsea and Hayes their first Champions League trophy.

Can the Blues earn revenge and give Hayes the perfect send-off? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off

