Barcelona’s VAR advantage: A look at how they have benefited the most in La Liga

As we progress through the 2024/25 La Liga season, it is important to delve into some statistics to gain a clearer picture of how the campaign is shaping up.

While Barcelona’s attacking prowess remains evident as they top the goalscoring charts, another significant area worth examining is refereeing decisions, particularly those involving VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

The impact of VAR has become a major talking point in modern football, and this season is no different. In fact, to date, there have been 83 VAR interventions in La Liga matches this season.

Penalty decisions have been the most frequently reviewed, accounting for 38 of these interventions. This is followed by incidents involving goals (30 interventions) and red cards (15).

Barcelona lead the list

Among all the teams, Barcelona have experienced the highest number of VAR interventions in their favour.

As many as eight decisions have gone their way, among which, five have been for disallowing goals scored by their opponents.

This statistic stands out significantly compared to other teams in the league. Villarreal follow Barcelona on the list with seven favourable VAR decisions, while Athletic Club ranks third with six.

Interestingly, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are at the bottom of this ranking, with only three favourable VAR interventions each – less than half of Barcelona’s tally.

Meanwhile, Leganes remains the only team in La Liga that has not benefited from any VAR intervention so far this season.

When it comes to penalties, the action most frequently reviewed by VAR, Athletic Club lead the way, having been awarded four penalties through VAR.

Osasuna follow with three. Barcelona, despite their overall favourable VAR statistics, have only been awarded a penalty through VAR intervention on one occasion.

These figures underline the varying impact of VAR across teams, shaping not only individual matches but potentially influencing the league standings as well.