Barcelona unregistered duo will travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona unregistered duo will travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup

It is no secret that Barcelona are dealing with an ongoing issue involving the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

However, as reported by Javier Miguel, the club intends to include both players in the squad for their trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, even if they do not feature in matches.

This decision stems from Hansi Flick’s desire to keep the players integrated with the team and not isolate them during this critical period.

Cannot play in Copa del Rey

The challenges began during Barcelona’s Copa del Rey match against Barbastro. Both Olmo and Victor were unavailable because they were not officially registered with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

This was particularly significant for the young forward, as he was almost guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup. Ultimately, Flick was left with no choice but to call up other players to fill the void.

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will travel to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

While Barcelona have returned to operating under the standard 1:1 financial rule, which gives them more flexibility, the registrations of Olmo and Victor remain unresolved.

Why are they not registered yet?

The root of the problem lies in differing interpretations of the regulations, specifically “force majeure” under Article 130 of the General Regulations. La Liga and the RFEF hold opposing views on the matter, creating a bureaucratic roadblock.

Barcelona are actively pushing for a solution. In fact, on Friday night, the club sent updated documentation to both La Liga and the RFEF in hopes of resolving the dispute.

However, the RFEF has yet to formally process any request from La Liga for the duo’s registrations, further delaying their ability to participate.

As a result, both Olmo and Victor were left out of the Copa del Rey squad and are unlikely to play in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club.

Despite this, the two players are expected to travel with the team to maintain their involvement and team spirit.