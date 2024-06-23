Barcelona to give up on top midfield target due to Manchester United offer

Barcelona had identified Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana as their top target to anchor the middle of the park next season, but the Catalan giants are unllikely to pursue him. They feel Manchester United’s interest will rule them out of a deal.

Onana, 22, has all the attributes that Sporting Director Deco is seeking in a holding midfielder, but MD say that Manchester United have made it clear they are willing to offer Everton €55m plus €5m in variables, and a significant salary to Onana himself. With no certainty on what they can spend this summer, Barcelona feel he is out of reach financially, and will focus their attentions elsewhere, with Mikel Merino and Joshua Kimmich heavily linked to the Blaugrana. Even if United were to turn their attentions elsewhere, Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the Belgian.

One of the reasons that Xavi Hernandez’s relations with Barcelona broke down were his public demands for significant signings, and while few expect that to be the case, it looks difficult for Barcelona to have a successful season next year without fixing their midfield. Andreas Christensen eased the issues in the second half of the campaign, but is not a top level midfielder.