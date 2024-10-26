Barcelona teenage prodigy set to win prestigious award at Ballon d’Or ceremony

On Monday, the Ballon d’Or ceremony is all set to take place in Paris, with all signs pointing towards Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. winning the Golden Orb this year.

However, Barcelona, too, are likely to return from the trip to France with some silverware as La Vanguardia reports that teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will win the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Yamal, 17, became the youngest nominee for the Ballon d’Or when he made the top 30 nominees for the prestigious award.

However, the likelihood of him winning the biggest prize was always slim despite the amazing year he has had. But the La Masia graduate appears all set to get his hands on the Kopa Trophy.

The Kopa Trophy is an association football award presented to the best-performing player worldwide under the age of 21. The award is presented by France Football and is named after the late French footballer Raymond Kopa. It is voted for by former Ballon d’Or winners.

Kopa Trophy incoming. (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

In the past, Barcelona have had two winners of the Kopa Trophy, with Pedri winning the honour in 2021 and Gavi in 2022.

Last year saw Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham pick up the award, but it seems set to return to Barça this year through Lamine Yamal.

Just 17, the winger has become the new face of this Barcelona side as well as the Spanish national team.

Yamal has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy award alongside Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi and other prodigious talents such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Considering the success he has seen on a personal level in his breakthrough season, the Kopa Trophy will be a deserving prize for Yamal, who is also on track to win the Golden Boy prize later this year as well.