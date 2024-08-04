Barcelona in talks with La Liga to hold league matches in the US – report

Barcelona in talks with La Liga to hold league matches in the US – report

In recent years, the United States has proven to be a lucrative destination for Barcelona. The club have economically benefitted from holding pre-season campaigns in the country and have been doing so consistently.

In fact, the ongoing pre-season campaign in the US could see them pocket a sizable amount of revenue. In addition to the economic benefits, Barcelona have been able to extend their fanbase in the country as well.

Barcelona want to play league matches in the US

Now, in an effort to further enhance their following in the US, Barcelona have reignited an old ambition – playing league matches across the Atlantic.

According to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona and LaLiga have reignited their ambitions to host domestic competition matches in the United States, a move that could bring Spanish football closer to its American fan base.

The club and the league are working collaboratively to make this dream a reality, with hopes set on the 2025-26 season as a more feasible target.

The initial attempt to play a LaLiga match in the U.S. dates back to the 2018-19 season when it was announced that the Girona-Barça match on matchday 21 would take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Negotiations with Tebas will be critical for Barcelona (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite receiving support from various organizations, including Aficiones Unidas and the Spanish Sports Association, the initiative ultimately faltered due to resistance from the AFE and the RFEF.

However, the landscape has since shifted. LaLiga president Javier Tebas has publicly acknowledged the progress being made towards this goal.

While he remains cautious about the possibility of implementing the plan for the upcoming 2024-25 season, he expresses optimism for the 2025-26 season.

Regulatory boost for Barcelona

A significant development in this pursuit occurred in May when FIFA announced the creation of a commission to study the modification of regulations governing such matches.

This move by FIFA has rekindled hopes, especially following the departure of Luis Rubiales from the RFEF and the appointment of Pedro Rocha as president last year.

Previously, FIFA regulations stipulated that the responsibility for such matches fell under the jurisdiction of the RFEF.

However, the proposed regulatory changes could shift this responsibility, potentially paving the way for Barcelona and other LaLiga clubs to play official matches on American soil.