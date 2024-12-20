Barcelona superstar insists winning everything is non-negotiable – ‘If you don’t think like that…’

The recent messages coming from the FC Barcelona dressing room emphasize the importance of responsibility and high expectations as the team prepares to face Atletico Madrid at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuic.

With the upcoming match being crucial, players are reminding each other of what it truly means to wear the iconic Blaugrana shirt.

One of the strongest voices among them is Raphinha, who, this season, has been taking on a leadership role at Barcelona. As the team’s captain, he is not only setting an example on the pitch but also leading through his words.

According to the Brazilian, players must be driven by the ambition to win every competition. He firmly stated that if someone does not share that mindset, they are not in the right place.

“If you play for Barça you have to think about winning everything and if you don’t think like that, you’re on the wrong team,” he said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

More than just words

Raphinha is motivated to roar. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Brazilian international is well aware of the weight of leadership and what it takes to succeed at the top level. He shared his view on what constitutes a successful season: winning titles. For Raphinha, anything less is simply not enough.

“What is a great season? Winning titles,” he said.

He went on to stress that when a new season begins, players should aim for nothing less than the highest achievements.

Playing for a prestigious club like Barcelona means striving for victory in every competition, and anything less would be unacceptable.

“Everything, I think about everything. When you play for a club like Barça you have to think about winning as much as possible. And if you don’t think like that, then you’re in the wrong team… or you shouldn’t be here,” he added.

Raphinha’s message is clear—players must be fully committed to the club’s goals, or they risk being in the wrong environment. His words reflect the high expectations that come with representing a club with Barcelona’s history and ambition.