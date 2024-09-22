Barcelona striker extends his Pichichi Trophy lead after brace against Villarreal

Barcelona continued their stellar form in La Liga with yet another thumping win on Sunday, this time against Villarreal.

Robert Lewandowski was the main protagonist for the Catalans, as the Pole international bagged a stunning brace.

His two goals came in the first half, including the opener which saw him masterfully latch on to a brilliant pass from Pablo Torre to make it 1-0.

Lewandowski’s second goal came in the 35th minute, just minutes before Villarreal pulled one back through Ayoze Perez.

Lewandowski extends lead in Pichichi trophy

The two goals against Villarreal means Lewandowski has now extended his lead in the race for the Pichichi trophy.

Another strong performance from Lewandowski (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Pole was already leading the charts heading into this game, scoring four goals in his first five matches in the league.

Now, the veteran frontman has six goals to his name and is leading second-placed Kylian Mbappe by two goals.

Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal occupy the third position with three goals each.

Interestingly, Lewandowski had an almost identical start last season as well, netting five goals in the first six matches. But he ended up scoring only thrice in the next 14 matches.

Barcelona fans will be hoping that won’t be the case this time around, especially given the improvement he has shown in his overall game under the leadership of Hansi Flick this season.