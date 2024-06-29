Barcelona still retain confidence in 24-year-old forward despite Euro struggles

Despite his underwhelming performance at the Euros, Barcelona remain committed to the continuity of Joao Felix and plan to keep him at the club for the upcoming season, reports Luis Miguelsanz via SPORT.

It must be noted that Felix wanted to redeem himself at the Euros after an inconsistent season at Barcelona. He knew that competing for a spot in his national team would be challenging due to the stiff offensive competition.

However, he did not anticipate being so low in the pecking order. The tournament has been a letdown for Felix, but Barcelona still believe in him. They want him to be a part of Hansi Flick’s new project for the club.

Barcelona believe in Felix

Last season, Felix’s performance left many questions and Xavi even sidelined him during crucial parts of the season. If Xavi had stayed, the forward wouldn’t have been in his plans. But with Flick’s arrival, the club’s interest in Felix was renewed.

Barcelona want to retain Joao Felix. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona see Felix as a player who, if managed well, can deliver standout performances. They also consider this a good market opportunity. This is because Felix’s market value has dropped significantly, and it might decrease further after the Euro Cup.

This situation means Atletico Madrid might set more reasonable conditions, making the deal more affordable for Barcelona.

Atletico are desperate to offload Felix

Atletico are eager to finalise the deal, while Barcelona are taking a more measured approach. They have only expressed their interest in extending his loan through his agent, Jorge Mendes, without rushing into anything.

They plan to take their time, considering Felix will go on vacation after the Euros, with a final decision likely in August.

Atletico want to avoid Felix joining their preseason at all costs, as his presence could cause tension in the locker room and as the preseason nears, negotiations might become more favourable for Barcelona.

Felix’s stance further strengthens Barcelona’s position. He has made it clear that he will reject any offers from clubs other than Barcelona. The plan is to keep him for another year on a lower salary, which would make it easier to register him without financial issues.