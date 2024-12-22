Barcelona star requests additional training from the club during Christmas break

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has asked the club for permission to make use of their facilities for additional training during the festive period.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have on Sunday provided an insight into the situation.

Wide-man Ansu, for his part, is of course fresh off a return from a spell on the sidelines with a muscular injury.

After spending over a month on the treatment table, the 22-year-old was recalled for matchday duties in Barcelona’s La Liga meeting with Atlético Madrid.

Ansu, however, found himself as an unused substitute, en route to an eventual 2-1 defeat.

The widespread understanding is that the Spanish international remains some way down the attacking pecking order of boss Hansi Flick, behind the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres.

And, evidently, Ansu is eager to do his part to change this situation in the new year.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo:

‘Ansu Fati (22 years old) has asked the club to do extra training work during the Christmas holidays that Hansi Flick’s team will enjoy between tomorrow, the 23rd, and the 28th.’

The request is said to have been ‘well received’ by Flick and his staff, ready to afford the struggling winger all of the help he requires to rediscover his best form.

Conor Laird – GSFN