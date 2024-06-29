Barcelona star joins PSV Eindhoven in free transfer deal

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has completed a free transfer move to PSV Eindhoven.

Dest enjoyed a superb campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven in 2023/24 as they eventually secured the Dutch Eredivisie title.

On the back of a strong season, the USA international looked certain to leave Catalonia, with PSV happy to activate their purchase clause on him.

However, despite the positivity from all parties, the move appeared to have been derailed after Dest suffered a serious knee injury in May.

🚨Sergino Dest has completed a free transfer from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven https://t.co/CuA0PsXjCY — Football España (@footballespana_) June 29, 2024

Following surgery on an ACL tear in the Netherlands, Dest briefly returned to Barcelona, as PSV assessed their options on him.

The Dutch side have since carried out extensive tests and they are confident the former Ajax full back will make a complete recovery by the start of 2025.

Barcelona have agreed to a free transfer, to remove Dest’s salary from their budget, and the 23-year-old has signed a contract in Eindhoven until 2028.

Images via PSV Eindhoven