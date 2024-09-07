Barcelona Sporting Director Deco nearly missed first game due to sudden hospital trip

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has had a turbulent time in charge of their recruitment operations over the past year. The Brazilian-Portuguese was heavily criticised for his inability to bring in major additions this summer, due in no small part down to the lack of salary limit available, and following the end of the transfer market, it was reported that he was considering leaving the club.

That was denied strongly by Barcelona, and Joan Laporta heavily praised Deco during his press conference this week, saying that he was worried about his health due to the stress and all the work he was putting in. Relevo report that he is right to be.

On the 14th of August Deco traveled to Porto to negotiate for Angel Alarcon, a deal that saw him leave for the Dragao a few weeks later, although at the time it was reported that it was to do with Vitor Roque.

During that trip, Deco was struck by a bout of dizziness, and had to go to hospital. He nearly missed Barcelona’s opening game against Valencia at Mestalla as a result, but ended up leaving hospital that same day, and made it just in time. After the transfer window finished, Deco left to Menorca for a few days of rest following a difficult few weeks. He has since returned to work this week.

It is a firm reminder that amongst the criticism and the pressure, those working in football are seriously affected. Recently Raphinha came out publicly and noted that ‘football destroys you’, talking about the mental and physical impact of the game. The impact on former manager Xavi Hernandez was also clear to see.