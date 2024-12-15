Barcelona set their sights on a critical 2024 objective

Barcelona have set their sights on finishing 2024 at the top of the table as a short-term goal, as per a report from AS.

After enduring a series of disappointing results in La Liga, the early advantage they held has now slipped away.

To address this, Hansi Flick has set a clear objective for his squad: to focus on closing out the year in the strongest possible position while preparing for the demanding schedule of matches and competitions awaiting in the new year.

Their upcoming match against Leganes offers an opportunity to regain some much-needed momentum.

Interestingly, Leganes arrive in Barcelona with their own issues, including recent poor performances that have reportedly stirred discontent in their dressing room. This, in turn, makes them a potentially dangerous opponent looking to prove a point.

Decisions for Flick

Flick faces decisions regarding team selection, especially with players like Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong showing readiness to contribute.

Hansi Flick wants to end the year as league leader. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

However, the manager is mindful not to disrupt the balance of a team that has already shown signs of losing rhythm and cohesion as the season progresses.

One player who is certain to feature prominently is Robert Lewandowski, who has maintained an impressive record of 16 goals in 16 matches and remains a pivotal figure in Barcelona’s attack.

A lot to play for

Currently, Barcelona hold a slender one-point lead over Real Madrid in the La Liga standings. However, Madrid still have a game in hand, adding further pressure on Barcelona to maximise their results.

To end the year, both teams face challenging fixtures that could shape the tone for the rest of the season.

Barcelona are set to play Atletico Madrid, a match that promises to be one of their toughest tests yet. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will take on Sevilla, a team capable of causing problems.

The outcome of these critical encounters will be pivotal in determining which of the two Spanish giants ends the year on a high note.

For Barcelona, achieving Flick’s micro-goal of finishing 2024 at the top could provide the confidence boost needed to tackle the gruelling months ahead.