Barcelona set €55 million price tag for stalwart; will not entertain loan-to-buy offers

Ronald Araujo’s future at FC Barcelona has become a hot topic in the winter transfer market. The Uruguayan defender is getting limited opportunities in the starting XI since he returned from a serious muscle injury.

Apart from his appearance against UD Barbastro, during which he performed well in a full 90-minute outing, the 25-year-old has largely been a supportive presence on the bench.

While committed to the club, Araujo is unwilling to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines after recovering from a long-term injury and Juventus are eager to sign him.

Now, SPORT has come forward with an update regarding Barcelona and their stance as far as Araujo’s future is concerned.

Barcelona will hear offers of around €55 million

As per the report, Barcelona would consider parting ways with Araujo for an offer in the region of €55 million.

This figure has been arrived at after taking into account the player’s significance to the squad and the fact that his contract expires in 2026, leaving the club with limited leverage after this summer, when only one year would remain on his deal.

Barcelona want €55 million for Ronald Araujo. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

As Juventus prepares to make its first official bid, the Serie A giants are exploring multiple options, including a loan deal with a purchase option or a direct transfer.

However, Barcelona have made their position clear: only a permanent transfer will be considered.

Negotiations on pause

Barça value Araujo highly, recognising his importance ahead of a demanding second half of the season. While he may not currently feature in Hansi Flick’s first-choice lineup, the manager appreciates the Uruguayan’s qualities.

However, there is a belief within the club that the 25-year-old captain might be ‘forcing’ his departure, leading to disappointment with the situation.

For now, both Barcelona and Araujo have agreed to postpone any discussions until after the Spanish Super Cup concludes, prioritising the club’s pursuit of the title over transfer-related distractions.

Negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming week but Juventus could face financial challenges meeting Barcelona’s demands of €55 million.