Have Barcelona sent an offer to free agent Adrien Rabiot?

A fresh insight into the ongoing saga linking free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona has on Saturday been provided.

The name of France international Rabiot has of course positioned itself back front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital this weekend.

As much comes amid claims that the situation of the 29-year-old is being closely monitored by those behind the scenes at the Camp Nou.

Owing to concerning recent injury developments in Barcelona’s ranks in the middle of the park, Rabiot – available as a free agent – has been identified as a potential low-cost reinforcement.

So, what is the latest on the situation?

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, Rabiot has offers on the table from a number of clubs across Europe.

This list, however, does not include Barcelona:

‘Adrien Rabiot is one of the ‘zero-cost’ options that are being discussed if Barcelona wanted to reinforce itself immediately. But Barça have not yet made a move, as they are still waiting for a salary cap.’

A Blaugrana proposal seems unlikely to arrive any time soon, unless the Frenchman agrees to lower his considerable wage demands.

