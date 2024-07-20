Barcelona need to sell a ‘star player’ to sign 26-year-old Euro-winning attacker

Barcelona are seemingly confident about signing Nico Williams, whose green light could open the door for the club to complete the deal.

However, another priority target for Barça this summer is Dani Olmo, the RB Leipzig playmaker who emerged as one of the top performers in Euro 2024.

While Barcelona’s chances of signing Nico are looking quite optimistic, the operation to sign Olmo could be far more complicated.

What Barcelona must do to sign Olmo

According to SPORT, Barcelona must sanction the sale of a star player in order to be able to sign Dani Olmo this summer.

The club do not have the economic capacity to sign Olmo and Nico without getting rid of at least one star player.

While Barcelona do have enough time to sanction the sale of one of their stars, a majority of the players in contention for a sale, do not want to leave the club.

Two top attacking targets for Barcelona (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This includes the likes of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and even Ilkay Gundogan, all of who have appeared quite content in prolonging their spell in Catalonia.

This has made the job even more complicated for Barcelona, as far as the pursuit of Dani Olmo is concerned.

What does Dani Olmo do?

The Spaniard’s release clause worth just €60 million expires today and there is no shortage of clubs ready to offer a lucrative deal.

However, the 26-year-old RB Leipzig ace desires a return to Barcelona more than anything and as such must be patient and wait for the Catalans to make a sale.

A contract offer has already been sent to him while there is also a sense of optimism that RB Leipzig would facilitate his transfer to Barcelona.