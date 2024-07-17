Barcelona secure the signing of two exciting teenage Spanish prospects

Barcelona might have had a slow start to the summer transfer window, but the club have been quite proactive in shoring up their ranks in the youth department.

In a recent development, Barcelona have strengthened their youth ranks with the acquisition of two promising talents from Real Zaragoza, reports Diario SPORT.

Gorka Buil and Samu Borniquel, both considered among the best young players in Spain, will be joining La Masia next season.

A move that was in the making

The club has been tracking the progress of both midfielders for some time, and their potential has clearly impressed the Barcelona scouting team.

Buil, a left-footed attacking midfielder, is renowned for his creativity and goal-scoring ability. His performances for Zaragoza’s U19 A team, despite being a second-year player, have been nothing short of exceptional.

In fact, his talent was such that he commanded a monthly allowance of over €1,000 and a substantial termination clause, which was thought to be around €1 million.

Borniquel, on the other hand, is a more defensive-minded midfielder with a strong physical presence and excellent ball control.

His ability to dictate the tempo of play and operate in various positions in the centre of the park makes him an ideal fit for the Barcelona style. His presence in the youth setup could be useful following Marc Casado’s ascension to the first-team.

While the financial details of the transfers have not been disclosed, it’s clear that Barcelona are continuing to rely on La Masia to provide future stars for the team.

Both players, after all, have shown immense promise and have the ability to make an impact in the first team in the years to come.

It will now be interesting to see how these two players develop under the leadership of Rafa Marquez next season.