Barcelona run riot against Real Madrid again in dramatic El Clasico to win Spanish Super Cup

Celebrations begin: Barcelona are now 15-time winners of the Spanish Super Cup (REUTERS)

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid in El Clasico for the second time this season to secure the return of the Spanish Super Cup.

Hansi Flick’s side delivered a ruthless display in an enthralling and dramatic derby clash at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, bouncing back from Kylian Mbappe’s early goal to run riot with Raphinha’s double and efforts from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde securing an emphatic 5-2 victory and more bragging rights despite Wojciech Szczesny’s second-half red card.

A memorable win saw Barca lift the Supercopa de Espana for a record-extending 15th time, denying Madrid the chance to pull level with them on 14 with a third major trophy of the season already having previously lifted both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup to make Carlo Ancelotti the most successful coach in Real Madrid history.

It also saw head coach Flick continue his 100 per cent record in finals, giving his third-place team renewed confidence as they seek to overturn a six-point gap to leaders Los Blancos in LaLiga as they also face a last-16 contest against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

For previously resurgent Madrid, also thumped 4-0 by Barca in the first Clasico of the season in the league at the Bernabeu back in October, it was an abrupt end to their five-match winning streak across all competitions as they seek to respond quickly against Celta Vigo in the cup on Thursday.

Both managers named unchanged teams for the third straight Clasico final in the four-team Spanish Super Cup held in the Middle East, with Madrid having had a day less to prepare after beating Real Mallorca 3-0 on Thursday night to follow Barcelona’s 2-0 victory over Athletic Club 24 hours earlier.

Mbappe gave Real Madrid a fifth-minute lead against the run of play after Thibaut Courtois had already made impressive saves from Yamal and Raphinha, speeding through and firing low past Szczesny after Vinicius Jr had caught Marc Casado in possession.

Furious Barcelona wanted a foul for that challenge by the Brazilian, but the goal stood after a check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Raphinha went close to a swift equaliser, with Mbappe patched up after a knock before Barca deservedly and brilliantly levelled through Yamal, who cut inside and arrowed low across his body and into the bottom corner after being teed up by a lovely flicked pass from Lewandowski.

Szczesny saved Aurelien Tchouameni’s header from a corner before Barcelona lost centre-back Inigo Martinez to injury, with Ronald Araujo - who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this month - summoned from the bench.

Referee Gil Manzano was sent to consult the pitchside monitor after Eduardo Camavinga’s foolish challenge on Gavi, awarding a belated penalty that was firmly dispatched into the bottom corner by Lewandowski despite Courtois diving the right way.

Barcelona had another goal just three minutes later, Raphinha guiding home a header from Jules Kounde’s superb cross to leave Madrid stunned.

There was still time for another after 10 minutes of first-half stoppage time, Madrid botching a short corner and a ruthless Barca counter-attack finished off expertly by Balde to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Real Madrid - who should have been down to 10 men after Camavinga somehow avoided a second booking for pulling back Yamal - had conceded eight goals against their fiercest rivals in just three halves of football, but had some short-lived hope for a comeback after the break when Vinicius Jr’s cross was volleyed against the post by Rodrygo.

However, that was quickly extinguished just seconds later after Barcelona went straight down the other end and added a fifth through Raphinha’s low shot.

The referee was again sent by the VAR to the monitor following a foul just outside the box on Mbappe by Szczesny, who was sent off after a long delay for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Substitute goalkeeper Inaki Pena’s first job was to pick the ball out of the net after he could only push Rodrygo’s free-kick against the post and in.

Vinicius Jr got away with a very poor challenge on Kounde as tempers continued to flare in the Clasico, with a rare lull in a dramatic game following as Madrid failed to capitalise further on Szczesny’s dismissal.

There was a late rally from Ancelotti’s men, an otherwise quiet Jude Bellingham wasting a couple of opportunities and Rodrygo going close with another free-kick as Bellingham and Rudiger also couldn’t make the most of chances inside the box during eight minutes of second-half stoppage time as Pena also saved from Mbappe.